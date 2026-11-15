5 Cheap Accessories That Can Improve Your Laptop Setup

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Laptops are pretty versatile, giving you a ton of freedom in when and where you want to work. Modern laptops can also be pretty powerful, and you can find suitable options for gaming, office work, or school.

However, their form factor can be somewhat limiting in the kind of features they offer or how comfortable they are for long sessions. Fortunately, there's a whole ecosystem of accessories and gadgets for laptops that are designed to make you more productive on them or enhance your overall laptop experience.

You can also get accessories to improve your setup for everything, from maintaining laptop performance by ensuring it doesn't overheat to keeping things ergonomic for long, comfortable usage. We have handpicked some of these laptop accessories to get you started. We selected them after considering buyer reviews to weed out any with poor ratings or major widespread problems.