Your PC Has A Built-In Method For Checking SSD Health - Here's How To Use It

A solid-state drive (SSD) has a limit to its lifespan, measured in terabytes written (TBW). This, alongside factors such as the number of available reserve cells and any hidden data corruption, makes active monitoring an important part of extending your SSD's lifespan.

Many assume drive monitoring requires stubbornly typing in Windows Command Prompt or sifting through pages of raw data in specialized programs. However, you don't need a command-line interface (CLI) or a third-party app to check your drive's health, since Microsoft offers an easier method built into Windows Settings, though it only works for NVMe SSDs.

The easiest way to check your NVMe SSD's health on Windows 11 is through the Disks & Volumes tab. To do so, right-click the Windows icon in the taskbar > click Settings > choose System from the left sidebar. Then go to Storage > Advanced Storage Settings > Disks & Volumes. A drive that's functioning as it should will be labeled "Healthy," and those with any issues will be flagged. You can find more information by clicking "Properties" next to the drive, which opens a page showing the drive's estimated remaining lifespan as a percentage and its current temperature. You can also see the "available spare" as a percentage here, which refers to how much reserved storage the drive has to replace cells that wear out over time.