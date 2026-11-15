5 OneDrive Alternatives Worth Switching To

OneDrive users may be better off looking at other premium cloud storage solutions for their data after Microsoft's recent decisions about Microsoft 365. The list includes Google One, Dropbox, pCloud, Proton Drive, and Apple iCloud Plus. These services offer limited free storage like OneDrive, but they also offer paid subscriptions with increased storage and other bundled products.

OneDrive's appeal comes from Microsoft's premium productivity subscriptions. OneDrive isn't sold on its own. It's bundled with Microsoft's popular software tools (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and others) in the Microsoft 365 subscription. Access to the service, via a Personal, Family, Premium or Business account, unlocks all these apps, along with generous storage that can be critical for using some of those productivity tools.

However, consumers have become increasingly unhappy with Microsoft's product. The company raised the Microsoft 365 price in early 2025 after adding Copilot AI to the productivity suite, angering some customers. More than a year later, in October 2026, Microsoft significantly reduced the storage pool available to Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions. Before the change, the plan offered 1 TB of storage to up to six users for a total of 6 TB per account. After the change, Family plan users have to share 2 TB of storage. That's why switching cloud providers might make sense right now.