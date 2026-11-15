Will Damaged Solar Panels Still Work?

There's been an uptick in solar panel purchases in recent years, with more people opting to use them in a bid to save some cash on bills. While made of glass, plastics, and silicon, solar panels are actually quite resilient, even when they've been damaged. If you happen to find your solar panels broken, as long as the underlying tech is still operational, the smashed outer layer shouldn't be too much trouble. However, it can lead to further problems, even if it is working fine on the surface.

Solar panels are made up of solar cells, which in turn are combined together to make a module, and then the panel itself. If the damaged part of the solar panel is the bit that actually captures the sun for operation, you'll likely want to replace the entire device. That said, off-grid enthusiasts have claimed online that their broken solar panels were still 90% operational or in good enough shape to continue with the task after a bit of repair.

If you find the glass and plastic that shield the panels themselves broken, your major concern is the weather. Rainwater and other bad weather will severely damage the hardware, causing it to break beyond repair. Though, if you're installing solar panels outside, you've probably already taken into account anything from rapid temperature changes causing shock or even hailstones pelting the roof, leading to small fractures.