Do You Need A Fiber Internet Connection For Wi-Fi 7 To Matter?
You've probably heard talk of the astronomical speeds that the Wi-Fi 7 standard promises, and that a fiber setup would benefit a lot from a Wi-Fi 7 router. But what if you don't have fiber internet? While Wi-Fi 7 routers and wireless devices will work just fine on any modern internet connection, you won't be making the most of Wi-Fi 7's features if you're relying on DSL or cable. You might see minor improvements in specific areas like coverage, but don't expect any miracles.
For one, the symmetrical upload and download speeds that fiber offers (and that cable and DSL typically don't) are easier to take advantage of when you have Wi-Fi 7. Its expanded channel access, with channels up to 320 MHz wide, essentially widens the highway so that more data can be transferred at faster rates both to and from the router. The 4K-QAM modulation that Wi-Fi 7 boasts will increase the amount of data that can be sent at once by around 20%, adding even more throughput.
The fact is that a router can only deliver internet speeds as fast as the local internet infrastructure allows. If anything, rather than fixing problems, an upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 will probably make issues with your cable or DSL internet even more apparent. A strong wireless connection to the router can still be hampered by the inherent limitations of non-fiber internet.
When does Wi-Fi 7 become worth it without fiber?
Take the following steps to determine if upgrading to a Wi-Fi 7 router is worth the money when you don't have the option to upgrade to fiber. First, make sure you're on a cable plan that promises multi-gigabit speeds. Single gigabit and lower plans are generally served well by Wi-Fi 6 or 6E routers.
Next, confirm you'd benefit from any upgrade at all. That might sound obvious, but it's easy to get caught up in the marketing that creates a "don't get left behind" feeling. If you aren't vexed with latency issues when you're gaming or random freeze-ups when streaming and video conferencing, then there's frankly no reason to change anything. Wi-Fi speed needs for many people can be surprisingly low, so if you aren't having problems, then a Wi-Fi 7 router purchase would likely be money thrown down the drain.
You also need to confirm that your problems don't lie with your internet provider. If your internet slows down in the evenings, then you can almost certainly blame regional congestion issues that crop up when you and your neighbors are all trying to stream and game at the same time. Fiber connections generally don't have this issue.
After you've confirmed that the problem is your home network, then a Wi-Fi 7 purchase might resolve it. In any case, you'd certainly be future-proofing against any provider upgrades down the road. Consider a mesh upgrade in particular if you're having dead zone problems, since mesh casts a consistently wider net than regular routers.