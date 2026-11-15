Here's How Many Songs You Can Add To A Spotify Playlist

Many of us spend hours curating the perfect playlist for different times and moods, but you can't do that for every single vibe. Sometimes, you just want to put all your favorite songs into a massive playlist that you listen to daily. If you've been maintaining such a playlist for multiple years, chances are you have hundreds or even thousands of songs already and may be wondering if there's any limit to how many songs a Spotify playlist can have.

Spotify puts a hard limit on how many songs a playlist can have, but you likely don't have to worry about running out of space anytime soon — or anytime at all, for that matter. A Spotify playlist can hold up to 10,000 songs before it stops you from adding more. To put this into perspective, a playlist with 1,000 items generally has 60 hours of playtime, and one with 10,000 songs would have a combined playback of 600 hours. Certainly good if you want to truly randomize songs, but also very much overkill — as well as a hassle to maintain. Finding any single song would take a significant amount of scrolling, and the mix of different genres and moods could make it unlistenable for many. The app may also slow down as you start approaching 10,000 songs, especially if you're using the shuffle feature.

Creating different folders in your Spotify library and putting multiple playlists in them provides similar results at a fraction of the hassle, which ultimately makes this 10,000-song limit apply only to a small number of users, if any. Even then, for users wanting bigger playlists, Spotify doesn't have a limit on how many songs you can add to your Liked Songs playlist.