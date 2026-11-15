Here's How Many Songs You Can Add To A Spotify Playlist
Many of us spend hours curating the perfect playlist for different times and moods, but you can't do that for every single vibe. Sometimes, you just want to put all your favorite songs into a massive playlist that you listen to daily. If you've been maintaining such a playlist for multiple years, chances are you have hundreds or even thousands of songs already and may be wondering if there's any limit to how many songs a Spotify playlist can have.
Spotify puts a hard limit on how many songs a playlist can have, but you likely don't have to worry about running out of space anytime soon — or anytime at all, for that matter. A Spotify playlist can hold up to 10,000 songs before it stops you from adding more. To put this into perspective, a playlist with 1,000 items generally has 60 hours of playtime, and one with 10,000 songs would have a combined playback of 600 hours. Certainly good if you want to truly randomize songs, but also very much overkill — as well as a hassle to maintain. Finding any single song would take a significant amount of scrolling, and the mix of different genres and moods could make it unlistenable for many. The app may also slow down as you start approaching 10,000 songs, especially if you're using the shuffle feature.
Creating different folders in your Spotify library and putting multiple playlists in them provides similar results at a fraction of the hassle, which ultimately makes this 10,000-song limit apply only to a small number of users, if any. Even then, for users wanting bigger playlists, Spotify doesn't have a limit on how many songs you can add to your Liked Songs playlist.
How many songs can you add to playlists in Apple Music, YouTube Music, and other platforms?
There's no industry standard for playlist limits, which means each popular music streaming service has its own idea of how many songs are too many for a single playlist. However, as with Spotify, you generally don't have to worry about running out of space for new songs in most apps.
For example, YouTube Music has a much smaller 5,000-item limit, and YouTube videos in the same playlist also count toward it. This is about half that of Spotify, but still allows for a combined runtime of 300 hours. Deezer also has a 5,000-item limit on its playlists, but the Favorite Tracks list can store up to 10,000 songs, just like Spotify. Amazon Music, on the other hand, only supports up to 2,500 songs in a single playlist, and this includes My Favorites.
If, for whatever reason, you want the largest number of songs in a single playlist, the platform's absurd 100,000 hard cap on playlist items is one of many reasons to use Apple Music. The platform technically doesn't have a playlist limit at all, but the iCloud Music Library as a whole can only hold 100,000 songs; whether these songs are split across hundreds of playlists or you're putting them all in a single one doesn't matter.