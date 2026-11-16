4 Belkin Accessories To Keep In Your Car

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The open road has been calling to drivers since the days of the Ford Model T. We also know this: no Model T generations featured USB connectivity or auxiliary ports. Vehicles have come a long way in the last century-plus, and platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have made it even easier to enjoy music streaming, messaging, and navigation apps — all without touching your phone. But an infotainment platform — be it Apple, Android, or other — is nothing without the hardware and accessories that support it. Unfortunately, should your phone die while en route to a destination, you'll be locked out of most infotainment features.

That said, there are plenty of USB chargers you can keep in your car, and some of the best ones are made by Belkin. Even if your phone interfaces wirelessly with CarPlay or Android, you'll still need a wired or wireless charger to replenish battery life. Belkin not only keeps your phone juiced though, it also has several devices that are tailor-made for cars, trucks, and SUVs. In fact, it has so many options that we thought it'd be best to whittle them down. Here's our list of the four best Belkin accessories to keep in your vehicle. There's a lot to get into, so let's kick things off with our first pick: the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Dash Mount.