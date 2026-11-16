4 Belkin Accessories To Keep In Your Car
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The open road has been calling to drivers since the days of the Ford Model T. We also know this: no Model T generations featured USB connectivity or auxiliary ports. Vehicles have come a long way in the last century-plus, and platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have made it even easier to enjoy music streaming, messaging, and navigation apps — all without touching your phone. But an infotainment platform — be it Apple, Android, or other — is nothing without the hardware and accessories that support it. Unfortunately, should your phone die while en route to a destination, you'll be locked out of most infotainment features.
That said, there are plenty of USB chargers you can keep in your car, and some of the best ones are made by Belkin. Even if your phone interfaces wirelessly with CarPlay or Android, you'll still need a wired or wireless charger to replenish battery life. Belkin not only keeps your phone juiced though, it also has several devices that are tailor-made for cars, trucks, and SUVs. In fact, it has so many options that we thought it'd be best to whittle them down. Here's our list of the four best Belkin accessories to keep in your vehicle. There's a lot to get into, so let's kick things off with our first pick: the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Dash Mount.
Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Dash Mount
A wireless charger should be safe and reliable, and the $48 Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Dash Mount checks both of those boxes. This is a Qi2-certified charger that delivers up to 15 watts to a compatible phone, which includes most modern iOS and Android devices. In the box, you'll find a 27-watt DC adapter and a 3.3-foot USB-C cable to power the device. Dashboard mounts can be preferable over vent-clipped accessories, too; a good bump in the road or cold temperatures can cause the latter to unclamp.
This Belkin mount has an aluminum alloy body built for heat dissipation, and the silicone pad that grabs your phone is great for scratch resistance. You can easily switch between portrait and landscape orientations. The charger works with MagSafe cases, but it should also work well for numerous Pixelsnap and Belkin cases up to 3 millimeters thick, according to the manufacturer.
Belkin also provides specific instructions for installation: Wipe down the part of your dashboard you'll be mounting to, then wait about 20 minutes for the area to dry. It takes up to 48 hours for the gel adhesive to fully set, so make sure to build in some time before any big road trips.
Belkin Retractable Car Charger (30 watts)
Three of the four chargers we'll be discussing are powered by your vehicle's DC port, and the $20 Belkin Retractable Car Charger (30 watts) is one of our favorites. The charger features a tethered 2.3-foot USB-C cable that retracts when needed to prevent excess wire from hugging your gear shift or center console. The actual connector uses a magnetized casing, too, so it stays secured to the adapter when it's not in use.
The USB-C delivers up to 30 watts when used by itself, and up to 15 watts when the USB-A port is used simultaneously. The USB-C is also PD 3.1-certified and uses Programmable Power Supply (PPS) technology; this allows the adapter to dynamically adjust voltage in real time to provide more precise power for your tech. This makes the charger ideal for Samsung Galaxy phones and other fast-charging mobile gear. We're also glad to see an eight-point defense system (Belkin SmartProtect) that protects against thermal and electrical anomalies.
Do keep in mind that, when used solo, the USB-A only delivers up to 18 watts. Belkin also doesn't provide a USB-A cable, so you'll need to make sure you have one on hand (or purchase one) if you want to charge a second device. Lastly, for clarity, we should mention that the PD 3.1 certification only applies to the USB-C connector.
Belkin 4-Port USB Power Extender
At first glance, the $25 Belkin 4-Port USB Power Extender may not look like much of an auto accessory, but don't let appearances fool you. Consider this a full-on charging station, complete with USB-C and USB-A connectivity. Power-wise, the specs are respectable; both USB-C ports deliver up to 15 watts maximum, and you can expect 12 watts max from each USB-A. The extender isn't powered by a DC adapter, though; it uses a tethered USB-C wire that's just over 6.5 feet long (make sure your car has a USB-C port!).
This charger has enough give to make it to a backseat area. There's also an integrated clip if you want to hook the device on a seat pocket, or if you'd like to lasso up whatever cord length you don't need. Unfortunately, this isn't a PD-certified charger, but you'll still be able to connect iPhones and Android devices that support fast-charging, but you won't get anything beyond 15 watts out of the two USB-C ports.
This may come as no surprise, but Belkin doesn't provide any USB cables in the box — just the charger itself. Like the other Belkin products we've covered, though, the USB Power Extender is covered by a two-year warranty. And if you end up purchasing a different adapter down the road, the 4-port charging station makes for a great desktop companion.
Belkin BoostCharge Dual USB-A Car Charger (24 watts)
USB-A may be on its way to becoming a legacy port at this point, but there are still plenty of devices that use this connection for charging purposes. The $20 Belkin BoostCharge Dual USB-A Car Charger (24 watts) is a budget-friendly addition to most vehicles, and delivers up to 12 watts maximum across both of its USB-A ports. There's no USB-C or PD certification to speak of, but if you're just trying to recharge an older smartphone, tablet, or pair of wireless earbuds, the BoostCharge has got you covered.
We like the fact that Belkin thought to include an LED status indicator to confirm the adapter is receiving power. The charger is backed by a two-year limited warranty, as well as Belkin's $2,500 Connected Equipment failsafe; should a phone or other device end up defective as a result of using the charger, Belkin steps in (here are the exact terms and conditions). While the adapter is a great price, you'll need to provide your own USB-A cables; you can also add one or two to your Belkin transaction.
Measuring 2.9 inches long and 1 inch wide, the BoostCharge Dual is easy to tuck away in a glovebox or into a piece of luggage if you're packing it for travel. It's not the best Belkin charger ever made, but it's a solid investment for a wide array of gadgets.
How we chose these Belkin accessories
Belkin has an massive lineup of chargers and cables to choose from, but our main goal was to home in on the products you can keep in a vehicle year-round, without worrying about the temperature. We also wanted to highlight devices that were tailor-made for charging phones, tablets, earbuds, and other types of travel-friendly tech.
All our shopping links are from Belkin's site, but you may also come across these four items on Amazon or at stores like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. (The lowest-rated product on Amazon — the Belkin 4-Port USB Power Extender — still earned 3.9 out of 5 stars.)