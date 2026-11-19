While there are a number of hidden features Tesla owners may not realize exist, Trip Planner is one Tesla places front and center. It shouldn't be overlooked when setting out on the road, as its primary function is to lay out a route that ensures Supercharging stations can be easily accessed all along the way. Trip Planner is built into the navigation software, and once a driver enters a destination, it determines a route.

Individual settings and preferences are available to configure when it comes to determining a trip route, but Trip Planner takes a number of automatic factors into account when doing this. Things like elevation changes, temperature changes, traffic, and even the availability of charging stations at different locations all go into determining the route that's best for a specific trip. Utilizing the Trip Planner takes a lot of guesswork and estimation out of long distance drives, and there are some more settings within it that are worth looking at.

For drivers stopping off at campgrounds or other overnight locations where there will be no charging stations, a setting called Set Arrival Energy (sometimes displayed as Set Arrival %) is available. It allows drivers to select their preferred charge level for when they arrive at such a destination, so that they can ensure enough charge is left to return to the drive when ready. Additionally, nobody wants to spend the majority of their getaway hanging around charging stations. When Trip Planner is in use, a Tesla vehicle recognizes when it's getting close to a Supercharger and preheats the battery for fast-charging.