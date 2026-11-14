4 OLED TV Price Drops Worth Watching In November
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November is one of the best times of the year to search for new TVs, because major retailers race to be the first to put out Black Friday deals. Amazon seems to be saving its best deals for later this month, with official Black Friday sales set to go live on Thursday, November 19. Best Buy, on the other hand, is already running great discounts on premium OLED options from LG, Samsung, Sony, and more. We've scanned its inventory and handpicked four OLED TV sales worth checking out from price points between $600 and $2,000.
OLED displays come with a number of perks that traditional LCD panels can't offer, like darker blacks and vibrant color contrast, better viewing angles, and faster pixel refresh rates. They do come with drawbacks to consider, though, like potential burn-in issues and price tags that generally reach higher than other display types. OLED may not be for everyone, but it's tough to beat the value these TVs offer when you add the holiday discount into the mix.
If you want a new OLED TV that looks great for under $1,000 — and don't care for a massive 70-inch panel — the LG 48-inch Class B6 OLED AI 4K Smart TV is an enticing choice at 50% off. For those after a larger display with a more robust feature set, the Samsung 77-inch Class S90H OLED 4K Glare-Free TV is on sale for over 40% off while Best Buy's Black Friday deals last.
November OLED TV deals for under $1,000
Starting with the most affordable deal of the bunch, the LG 48-inch Class B6 OLED AI 4K Smart TV is on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy (was $1,199.99). Its 48-inch OLED panel offers 2160p (4K) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 0.01ms response time. The fast refresh rate and response time are particularly useful specs for gaming, but also give a smoother look to fast-paced movies and sporting events. It also uses LG's α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 for automatic picture adjustments on the fly, and has support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Importantly, it comes with built-in OLED care measures as well. This is useful for preventing burn-in and retaining picture quality, which can degrade over time if not managed.
Customer reviews for the LG 48-inch Class B6 are overwhelmingly positive, but the few negative reviews cite slow startup times and poor speakers. The money you're saving from the 50% discount could go towards a soundbar, but it's something to keep in mind if you're expecting great audio out of the box. If you like the specs of the LG Class B6 but have your eyes set on a larger display, the Samsung 65-inch Class S84H Series is marked down to $899.99 (was $2,099.99) at Best Buy. It also offers an OLED panel with 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
The S84H Series comes with HDR10+ rather than Dolby Vision, though it does have Dolby Atmos support for upgraded audio. Under the hood, it uses Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor for dynamic quality, texture, and contrast picture enhancement, and Motion Xcelerator reduces blur and improves motion clarity during intense scenes. You'll be hard pressed to find an OLED TV deal like these outside of Black Friday.
Premium November OLED TV deals
Moving towards the premium OLED lineup, Best Buy has the LG 65-inch Class G6 OLED evo AI 4 discounted to $1,999.99 (was $3,399.99), and it'll throw in professional mounting (usually $179.99) for free. Powered by the LG α11 AI Processor, the G6 OLED features a 4K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and uses LG Hyper Radiant color tech to produce vibrant colors and true blacks. Dolby Vision and Atmos support is also included. User reviews are fantastic, with all 79 at four or five stars. Reviews compliment the picture quality, how little glare there is, and how vibrant the colors are. Like many other smart TVs, some customers do mention the OS takes a while to set up and navigate.
If you want a larger panel with smoother motion handling, the Samsung 77-inch Class S90H OLED 4K Glare-Free TV is also on sale for $1,999.99 (was $3,699.99). It offers 4K resolution coupled with a 165Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for console gaming, sports, and everyday browsing via the Tizen smart platform. It comes with HDR10+ support and built-in glare resistance, letting the OLED colors pop and preventing dark tones from being washed out by sunlight. Dolby Atmos support is also again included. The S90H runs on the NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor — the successor to the processor found in the S84H Series — and offers a host of AI-powered enhancements to picture quality, motion and object tracking, and upscaling.
Out of 54 user reviews at the time of writing, only one of them rates the S90H three stars or lower. That customer's screen showed up broken from the factory, but they were able to get a replacement delivered without any issues. Nearly all reviews praise how clear the screen looks, though some users mentioned that the UI feels a bit clunky to navigate.