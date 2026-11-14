4 OLED TV Price Drops Worth Watching In November

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November is one of the best times of the year to search for new TVs, because major retailers race to be the first to put out Black Friday deals. Amazon seems to be saving its best deals for later this month, with official Black Friday sales set to go live on Thursday, November 19. Best Buy, on the other hand, is already running great discounts on premium OLED options from LG, Samsung, Sony, and more. We've scanned its inventory and handpicked four OLED TV sales worth checking out from price points between $600 and $2,000.

OLED displays come with a number of perks that traditional LCD panels can't offer, like darker blacks and vibrant color contrast, better viewing angles, and faster pixel refresh rates. They do come with drawbacks to consider, though, like potential burn-in issues and price tags that generally reach higher than other display types. OLED may not be for everyone, but it's tough to beat the value these TVs offer when you add the holiday discount into the mix.

If you want a new OLED TV that looks great for under $1,000 — and don't care for a massive 70-inch panel — the LG 48-inch Class B6 OLED AI 4K Smart TV is an enticing choice at 50% off. For those after a larger display with a more robust feature set, the Samsung 77-inch Class S90H OLED 4K Glare-Free TV is on sale for over 40% off while Best Buy's Black Friday deals last.