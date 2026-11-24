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One MagSafe gadget you'll be using every day is a magnetic wallet. The sheer convenience of not needing to carry around a bulky bifold in your pocket makes MagSafe wallets some of the best accessories for Google Pixel phones and iPhones alike — and since people rarely go out without a phone, they save you the trouble of forgetting your wallet at home. This convenience, however, doesn't matter if the wallet isn't reliable. A MagSafe wallet that doesn't stay attached can cause you to lose cash and important cards, making it essential to get an accessory with a strong hold.

Fortunately, most MagSafe wallets on the market are fairly secure and don't drop off without reason. However, MagSafe wallets slipping off is still a big enough issue that the support pages for various MagSafe accessory brands — including Belkin, Anker, and more — mention some of the most common causes for MagSafe wallets and other accessories randomly detaching. These include using phone cases that interfere with your phone's magnetic hold, overburdening a wallet beyond its capacity, and dust, stickers, and oils getting between your phone and the wallet. Many of the most common reasons your MagSafe wallet won't stay attached are relatively easy to fix, however, and we've detailed exactly how to go about doing so.