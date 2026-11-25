If you're interested in technology, you probably have an old phone tucked away somewhere, maybe a few outdated sticks of RAM, or a gaming console that's years past its prime. All of these contain tiny amounts of gold and other rare metals, but collecting, processing, and refining it is a complex and dangerous process that will likely cost more in materials than you'll ever make. The truth is that leaving your old devices intact is less work and also better for your bottom line.

Modern laptops contain about one-tenth of a gram of gold because it has excellent conductivity and doesn't corrode easily. That said, components are typically gold-plated, so if you're looking to profit, the gold first has to be separated from other metals — and even assuming a perfect extraction, 0.1 grams of gold is only worth around $12.80. Your laptop's RAM alone could fetch more than that, and people are willing to pay a lot for replacement parts, especially if the device they're trying to repair is no longer in production.

Sometimes, purchase price isn't even about the technology itself but what the hardware represents. For instance, some electronics from the 1970s are worth big money today either because they were instrumental in changing the tech industry or just plain unusual. Nostalgia is a huge factor too, and if you're skeptical about that, just know that used Nintendo 64s still sell for about $150 on eBay 30 years after their release.