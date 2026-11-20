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Over the last couple of decades, laptops have become the go-to computing device for those who want to break from a desktop but still need the right combination of software, connectivity, and performance. Entry-level models have become increasingly popular, as the needs of most laptop users are limited to typing, browsing the internet and social media, and keeping up to date with emails. Laptops are also capable of functioning as an entertainment device, though they can be somewhat cumbersome when used this way while out and about.

Tablets can step in here. They've carved out a major piece of the mobile computing market, and offer more portability than a laptop. As well, many users find the touchscreen interface to be more intuitive than the mouse and cursor interaction that accompanies the use of a laptop. Tablets have become more and more powerful over the last decade, with high-end models capable of handling pro-level tasks like video editing. Tablets can be incredibly difficult to type on, however, and in most cases, tablet apps are scaled-down versions of laptop software.

The best 2-in-1 laptops are meant to be the best of these two worlds. They come with a physical keyboard, trackpad, a touchscreen that folds back to give the device a more tablet-like form, and a number of different ways to hold it. 2-in-1 laptops offer a number of benefits over a standalone traditional laptop and a standalone tablet. But there's no perfect device out there, and 2-in-1 laptops have several disadvantages to consider, including pricing, durability, and limitations.