4 Amazon Best-Selling Blu-Ray Players Actually Worth Buying
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The market for traditional Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray has been dwindling over the last several years. At one time, you could easily find players from Samsung, LG, and a handful of third-party brands looking to get in on the disc-drive action. Nowadays, North American consumers largely have Sony and Panasonic to choose from, but we don't think that's necessarily a bad thing. Both companies have been making Blu-ray players for a long time, and each manufacturer offers more than one model.
Of course, you can find many of those Sony and Panasonic Blu-ray players on Amazon. Prices generally start around $115 for standard Blu-ray players, and 4K UHD models are usually $300 or more. It really pays to ask yourself what you're looking to get from one of these AV components. Are you simply looking for a budget-friendly machine that'll play Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs? Or are you in need of a premium player with dual HDMI outputs, dedicated analog audio, and an ultra-reinforced chassis designed to reduce vibration and distortion?
Both expensive and cheap players are great for a home theater; it just happens to be that the more you spend, the more features and settings come with it, along with better capabilities. There's a lot of features to juggle, so we created this list of the best-selling Blu-ray players that are actually worth buying on Amazon, in our opinion.
Sony BDP-S1700U
If you just need a Blu-ray player for watching regular Blu-rays and DVDs, look no further than the $115 Sony BDP-S1700U. It's not much to look at on paper, and even less impressive-looking in person, but the device has what it takes to tackle a few forms of physical media to your evenings and weekends. Delivering up to 1080p HD, the S1700U is able to play Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs, and the front-facing USB port accepts a wide array of file formats too.
Sony provides an HDMI cable in the box, and if you're mainly working off an old DVD collection, the S1700U will upscale your discs to look closer to full 1080p. The player also supports several audio formats, including Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio when the player is connected to a compatible sound system, and when the movie or TV show is encoded correctly. You also won't need to worry about another Wi-Fi device hogging up bandwidth because the S1700U has zero internet features — not an app or an app store, and no voice assistant either. It just has a remote control.
This simplicity is part of why the Amazon crowd loves the Sony BDP-S1700U, giving it a review average of 4.3 out of 5 stars, based on over 2,000 user reviews. Amazon buyers called it "reliable" and "dependable," alongside other positive comments about its picture and sound quality. Do keep in mind that this isn't a 4K UHD player, so 4K Blu-rays aren't going to work. It's also worth mentioning that the player doesn't support HDR playback of any kind, so if you're investing in picture quality for a 4K TV or projector, we recommend the next model on our list.
Sony UBP-X700U
Taking things to the next level with Sony Blu-ray tech will boost you from the S1700U to the $330 Sony UBP-X700U, which is quite a significant step up. For starters, this is a 4K UHD player that accepts 4K UHD Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, DVDs, Super Audio CDs, and standard CDs. That's on top of the player having a USB-A port for external media. The X700U is also able to upscale regular Blu-rays to appear closer to 4K resolution, and will also upscale DVDs and lower-bitrate video files for improved picture.
The X700U also includes HDR, with support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10 – but you'll need to manually toggle the output. It also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, making the player a solid pairing with most modern 4K TVs, projectors, and AV receivers. We do like the fact that the player has two HDMI outputs if you'd like to restrict one to audio only, and that there's a digital coaxial output to work with, too. You may have noticed that the X700U even has an Ethernet port: unfortunately, the connection is just for firmware updates and local network sharing, not streaming apps.
On Amazon, the Sony UBP-X700U scored 4.4 out of 5 stars, based on over 450 user reviews. Most folks like the player's picture quality and versatile format support, but several buyers were let down that the player doesn't connect to Wi-Fi. If your router is too far away to use Ethernet, you can also load firmware updates onto a flash drive and install them manually via the X700U's front-facing USB port. Sony's included manual can walk you through the process.
Panasonic DP-UB450
Next up on our list is a Panasonic player that does a solid job at matching the Sony X700U spec for spec: the $300 Panasonic DP-UB450. This is a 4K UHD player that plays back 4K discs, standard Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs. Unfortunately, the DP-UB450 can't play back SACDs, but don't let that deter you, because it's arguably the stronger player for HDR compatibility (it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma formats). Like the others, it includes a USB-A port to load and play back external media.
In a way, you can think of that $30 difference between the DP-UB450 and the Sony X700U as an HDMI cable fee, since the Panasonic doesn't come with the wire in the box. If you already have a cord in a drawer or prefer to buy your HDMI cable separately, that's not much of an issue anyway.
Like its Sony counterpart, Panasonic includes two HDMI outputs for separating audio and video, as well as digital coaxial and an Ethernet port. The latter is also similar to the X700U in that the network connection is primarily for firmware updates. There's no smart TV software built into this Panasonic player, either.
More than 480 Amazon shoppers wrote in about the Panasonic DP-UB450, earning the player a 4.2-out-of-5-star score. People like the picture quality and ease of use, but it looks like several customers have had issues with 4K Blu-ray playback. Unfortunately, this isn't just a Panasonic issue as there are plenty of reports of Sony players acting fussy with certain movies even when they're using brand-new discs.
Panasonic DP-UB820
Last but certainly not least, we have the $625 Panasonic DP-UB820, a premium 4K UHD Blu-ray player with some of the best picture and sound tech for this hardware tier. Even from a design standpoint, the DP-UB820 is bulkier all over than its sibling, the DP-UB450, making it better equipped for distortion- and vibration-free playback. It's also the first player in Panasonic's arsenal to include the Hollywood Cinema Experience (HCX) video processor, which the company says provides more precision for natural textures and depth, as well as maximizing color and detail. Going by specs, the DP-UB820 offers the best picture quality at its price point, and doesn't seem to get much better until you look at the DP-UB9000 flagship for $1,635.
The DP-UB820 uses an HDR Optimizer that Panasonic included for enhanced tone mapping via HDR10. The player also supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, though neither benefits from the HDR Optimizer. The DP-UB820 includes analog outputs too, which are able to output up to 7.1 audio across dedicated channels. That's all on top of the options for dual HDMI outputs and digital optical. On Amazon, users gave the Panasonic DP-UB820 4.3 out of 5 stars, based on over 2,100 reviews. The majority of feedback praised the player's overall performance and picture quality.
Unfortunately, it seems that Panasonic went the inexpensive route with the remote, as multiple customers have complained that the controller feels cheap. It's worth noting, however, that complaints about remotes popped up across this list.
There were also a couple of users who experienced defective units after a short period of time, though it's hard to identify if this is an overarching quality control issue. Amazon typically labels items that are frequently returned, and this product has no such warning as of writing.
How we chose these Blu-ray players
Shopping for a 4K UHD Blu-ray player is easier than it's been in years past, primarily because there are significantly fewer options to pick from. Fortunately, Sony and Panasonic still deliver well-reviewed players at multiple price points. Whether you're looking to keep things as budget-friendly as possible — or you want the best 4K player money can buy — both brands offer entry-level, midrange, and premium players.
When selecting the four Blu-ray machines that made it on this list, we didn't bother with any products that scored less than 4 stars on Amazon. We also referenced user feedback throughout the process, because real-world experience is an important indicator of a product's value.