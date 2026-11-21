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The market for traditional Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray has been dwindling over the last several years. At one time, you could easily find players from Samsung, LG, and a handful of third-party brands looking to get in on the disc-drive action. Nowadays, North American consumers largely have Sony and Panasonic to choose from, but we don't think that's necessarily a bad thing. Both companies have been making Blu-ray players for a long time, and each manufacturer offers more than one model.

Of course, you can find many of those Sony and Panasonic Blu-ray players on Amazon. Prices generally start around $115 for standard Blu-ray players, and 4K UHD models are usually $300 or more. It really pays to ask yourself what you're looking to get from one of these AV components. Are you simply looking for a budget-friendly machine that'll play Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs? Or are you in need of a premium player with dual HDMI outputs, dedicated analog audio, and an ultra-reinforced chassis designed to reduce vibration and distortion?

Both expensive and cheap players are great for a home theater; it just happens to be that the more you spend, the more features and settings come with it, along with better capabilities. There's a lot of features to juggle, so we created this list of the best-selling Blu-ray players that are actually worth buying on Amazon, in our opinion.