You might have noticed that browsing the internet on your Android is much smoother in areas with 5G coverage. The degree of improvement varies based on your location, but in the U.S., your speeds will be, on average, 2.7x faster on 5G instead of 4G. There's just one tradeoff: 5G connections drain your battery at a slightly higher rate. It's not an excessive amount, but depending on your device, expect to see a 6–11% reduction in battery life. To put it another way, if you usually get 10 hours of usage on a full charge, 5G will likely reduce this to around nine hours. There are several reasons for this.

Firstly, many phones use Non-Standalone 5G, meaning they actually connect to 4G and 5G networks simultaneously. If you're in an area with spotty coverage, the constant disconnection and reconnection will result in higher overall battery usage. Additionally, 5G frequencies can struggle to penetrate obstacles, so your phone may have to work harder in order to maintain a stable connection.

Finally, 5G phones often have more antennas than those that only support 4G connections, and all of these require power. All of these factors contribute to increased energy usage and a shorter battery life. It's also important to keep track of what your phone does on 5G networks. For instance, if all of your apps decide to update simultaneously using mobile data, that's not inherently 5G's fault, but it will increase your device's workload and require you to recharge it sooner.