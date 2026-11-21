Why Does Your Android Phone's Battery Drain Faster When You're Using 5G?
You might have noticed that browsing the internet on your Android is much smoother in areas with 5G coverage. The degree of improvement varies based on your location, but in the U.S., your speeds will be, on average, 2.7x faster on 5G instead of 4G. There's just one tradeoff: 5G connections drain your battery at a slightly higher rate. It's not an excessive amount, but depending on your device, expect to see a 6–11% reduction in battery life. To put it another way, if you usually get 10 hours of usage on a full charge, 5G will likely reduce this to around nine hours. There are several reasons for this.
Firstly, many phones use Non-Standalone 5G, meaning they actually connect to 4G and 5G networks simultaneously. If you're in an area with spotty coverage, the constant disconnection and reconnection will result in higher overall battery usage. Additionally, 5G frequencies can struggle to penetrate obstacles, so your phone may have to work harder in order to maintain a stable connection.
Finally, 5G phones often have more antennas than those that only support 4G connections, and all of these require power. All of these factors contribute to increased energy usage and a shorter battery life. It's also important to keep track of what your phone does on 5G networks. For instance, if all of your apps decide to update simultaneously using mobile data, that's not inherently 5G's fault, but it will increase your device's workload and require you to recharge it sooner.
How to reduce battery consumption while using 5G
Contrary to popular belief, 5G won't damage your Android's battery, and its standby usage is barely noticeable. As such, there's no need to disable it unless you're trying to squeeze every minute out of your phone's battery (and even then, you'd be better off reducing your screen brightness or switching to battery-saver mode). Rather than depriving yourself of high-speed internet, the simplest solutions are to carry around a lightweight power bank for emergencies and limit excessive network activity by ensuring apps are only allowed to update over Wi-Fi. If your phone is on the older side, it might also be time to consider an upgrade.
That's because modern devices with newer processors show lower battery drain on 5G connections, and also because the older a battery is, the less of its original capacity is typically preserved. The technology itself is evolving too, with 5G+ offering increased ability to pass through walls, which may take some of the strain off of your device. Ultimately, many concerns about 5G are overblown. A small amount of additional battery usage is a small price to pay for fast, reliable internet, and this impact is only likely to decrease over time.