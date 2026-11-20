People who haven't seen "The Wizard of Oz" are still familiar with the concept. A girl named Dorothy gets taken to a magical land, where she must follow a yellow brick road to find a wizard who can send her back to Kansas. It's one of the most popular fantasy stories in history — and the Roger Ebert-approved classic Hollywood film continues to find viewers on HBO Max. But what if we told you there's a sci-fi version starring Zooey Deschanel and Alan Cumming?

Syfy's "Tin Man," a miniseries from 2007, isn't like "The Wizard of Oz" everyone knows and loves. In this version, Oz is reimagined as a dystopian state with a strong steampunk aesthetic. What's more, Emerald City is a party zone where people get hopped up on a substance called Vapor, including this story's version of the wizard.

Deschanel essentially plays Dorothy, but she's reimagined as a waitress who teams up with a group of heroes to stop a sorceress from plunging the realm into eternal darkness. Cumming, meanwhile, portrays Glitch, a former advisor of the series' villain who functions in the Scarecrow role. "Tin Man" is estimated to have cost around $20 million, which was a lot of money for a television project in the mid-2000s. Fortunately, the money went to good use, as it was a big hit for Syfy (then called the Sci Fi Channel) that received nine Emmy nominations.