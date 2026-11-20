Alan Cumming And Zooey Deschanel's Forgotten Show Put A Sci-Fi Twist On The Wizard Of Oz
People who haven't seen "The Wizard of Oz" are still familiar with the concept. A girl named Dorothy gets taken to a magical land, where she must follow a yellow brick road to find a wizard who can send her back to Kansas. It's one of the most popular fantasy stories in history — and the Roger Ebert-approved classic Hollywood film continues to find viewers on HBO Max. But what if we told you there's a sci-fi version starring Zooey Deschanel and Alan Cumming?
Syfy's "Tin Man," a miniseries from 2007, isn't like "The Wizard of Oz" everyone knows and loves. In this version, Oz is reimagined as a dystopian state with a strong steampunk aesthetic. What's more, Emerald City is a party zone where people get hopped up on a substance called Vapor, including this story's version of the wizard.
Deschanel essentially plays Dorothy, but she's reimagined as a waitress who teams up with a group of heroes to stop a sorceress from plunging the realm into eternal darkness. Cumming, meanwhile, portrays Glitch, a former advisor of the series' villain who functions in the Scarecrow role. "Tin Man" is estimated to have cost around $20 million, which was a lot of money for a television project in the mid-2000s. Fortunately, the money went to good use, as it was a big hit for Syfy (then called the Sci Fi Channel) that received nine Emmy nominations.
What critics said about Tin Man
"Wizard of Oz" purists won't find "Tin Man" among the remakes that are better than the original. Many associate the story with magic and wonder, whereas the sci-fi reimagining has narcotics and boob monkeys. Still, viewers who are willing to accept the series on its own terms might have a good time with this oddity. "[Tin Man is] a benign dive into Frank Baum's world that's unlike any other Oz adaptation out there... with an emerald-hued atmosphere to match its jewel-boutique price tag," Benjamin Bullard wrote for Syfy.
Vulture writer Emma Stefansky also praised the series, noting that it's quite daring. "Tin Man" throws all sorts of ideas into the cauldron, some of which are wild and make for entertaining viewing. "Maybe it's just the late-aughts nostalgia talking, but there's a charming 'throwing spaghetti at the wall' vibe to Tin Man that the current era of carefully managed and edited and aggregated entertainment just can't replicate."
"The Wizard of Oz" is a bona fide classic, but it isn't the only interesting take on L. Frank Baum's mystical story. "Tin Man" is a gem — one that will appeal to fans of dystopian sci-fi and dark fantasy alike. Both genres complement each other quite well, and this show is proof of that.