5 Dystopian '70s Sci-Fi Movies That Don't Get Enough Love From Modern Fans

Great sci-fi movies come in all shapes and colors — whether that's space operas like "Star Wars" or time travel flicks like "Back to the Future." However, if you're looking for films that get under your skin with their nightmarish depictions of the future, dystopian flicks are hard to beat. The '70s were a golden era for bringing dystopian nightmares to the screen — and some of the films deserve more recognition in modern times.

While dystopian movies often feature concepts that seem otherworldly, many deal with themes that hit close to home. From totalitarian governments to technology gone awry, they warn us of dangers that don't seem so far-fetched in the real world. This was especially true in the American dystopian fare of the '70s, which reflected the anxieties of a society burdened by wars and political corruption scandals.

The films of this list channel the concerns of their era, yet some of them remain topical in the present day, as their anxieties feel one step closer to becoming a reality. So, without further ado, here are five great movies that will make you feel cynical about the future.