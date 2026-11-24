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The Apple TV 4K is one of the best streaming devices on the market, even if you're not tethered to an ecosystem of Apple devices. It's not without its list of drawbacks, though — most set-top boxes, dongles, and smart TVs get at least one thing wrong. For Apple, one enduring complaint is that its streaming device can't natively decode Dolby Atmos tracks. "Wait a minute," you might be thinking, "doesn't Apple advertise the fact that the latest Apple TV 4K supports Atmos?" As with many things, it's complicated.

It turns out there's a difference between the types of Atmos audio you'll encounter on streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+, compared to the tracks on standard and 4K UHD Blu-ray discs. The former is "lossy" Atmos audio, while the latter is considered a "lossless" Atmos source. Lossy means that the audio track was compressed by removing non-essential and likely unnoticeable data in order to reduce its file size; lossless is the opposite, where every element of the audio recording is preserved in the file.

The third-gen Apple TV 4K could only decode lossy Atmos tracks, at least until the Native Player software came to town. In October 2026, the app's developer released their latest version on the Apple App Store, called Native Player 2.0. One of the biggest quality-of-life improvements they highlighted is the ability to hang onto height channels, which is often one of the first things to go when playing down-mixed Atmos audio. Player 2.0 supports multiple lossless Atmos configurations.