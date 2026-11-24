Apple TV 4K Users Claim To Be Unlocking Lossless Dolby Atmos Audio With This App
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The Apple TV 4K is one of the best streaming devices on the market, even if you're not tethered to an ecosystem of Apple devices. It's not without its list of drawbacks, though — most set-top boxes, dongles, and smart TVs get at least one thing wrong. For Apple, one enduring complaint is that its streaming device can't natively decode Dolby Atmos tracks. "Wait a minute," you might be thinking, "doesn't Apple advertise the fact that the latest Apple TV 4K supports Atmos?" As with many things, it's complicated.
It turns out there's a difference between the types of Atmos audio you'll encounter on streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+, compared to the tracks on standard and 4K UHD Blu-ray discs. The former is "lossy" Atmos audio, while the latter is considered a "lossless" Atmos source. Lossy means that the audio track was compressed by removing non-essential and likely unnoticeable data in order to reduce its file size; lossless is the opposite, where every element of the audio recording is preserved in the file.
The third-gen Apple TV 4K could only decode lossy Atmos tracks, at least until the Native Player software came to town. In October 2026, the app's developer released their latest version on the Apple App Store, called Native Player 2.0. One of the biggest quality-of-life improvements they highlighted is the ability to hang onto height channels, which is often one of the first things to go when playing down-mixed Atmos audio. Player 2.0 supports multiple lossless Atmos configurations.
Native Player 2.0 promises lossless verticality, but even lossy height channels are better than no height channels
Lossless Atmos isn't the only major improvement that Native Player 2.0 brings to the table. Other noteworthy additions — according to the developer's subreddit – include support for Dolby Vision Profiles 5, 7, 8, and 10, and streaming via SMB and WebDAV servers. The creators have also promised Plex integration, among other features, is coming soon.
Some of these perks come at a cost, though. For complete access to lossless Atmos, DTS, and Dolby Vision Profile 7, you'll need to sign up for Native Player Pro — which is $5 annually or $25 for a lifetime subscription. It's also worth mentioning that the Native Player team aren't the only boxcar in the derby, as apps like Infuse offer great media-management tools for Apple TV, too. But if maximum audio quality and track preservation is what you care about most, Native Player appears to currently be the better option of the two.
As is expected with any major upgrade, the Native Player developers are still working through some kinks. One r/NativePlayer user complained about stream buffering, which the developer said should be resolved in a future update. We should also mention that Native Player can only interface with video files, and isn't compatible with streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max. Our suggestion would be to consider a NAS setup for your video files.