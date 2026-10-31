You Should Ditch The External Hard Drives And Build A NAS - Here's Why

Working with large files usually results in an office drawer full of portable drives. It makes sense that many of us use these storage devices, since they typically won't break the bank and are easy to use. Plus, recent models support the popular USB-C connection, making them more compatible across devices. If you have multiple drives, though, keeping track of them all at once can become a headache, especially if you're like most of us and forget to label them. That's where a NAS (Network Attached Storage) comes in handy, and you can get a lot out of building one yourself.

A NAS is essentially a mini server meant to connect to run in your home or work, 24/7. Many today are designed for access by almost any smart device, and they can use apps and standards that mimic services like Google Drive, Netflix, and Amazon's Ring Cameras. For those of us who have experience building a PC, putting together a custom NAS is essentially the same exercise but with more storage drives. The end result is a cheaper and infinitely more scalable place to store your digital stuff. Plus, you can customize it by choosing our own parts, including which size case best fit your needs.

If you're not the build-it type, you have options. Companies like Synology and Ugreen make retail box versions often no bigger than a toaster, and they come with business-grade software and straightforward warranty support. You do pay extra for the convenience of a pre-built machine, but it also means less setup when you turn it on. Ultimately, building our own NAS avoids those fees and gives you fuller control over our hardware upgrades for years to come.