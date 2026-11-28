Keeping tabs on your home or business is easier than ever before, thanks to the growing world of DIY home security. But surveillance shouldn't stop at the front door, and your garage is another important area to monitor, especially if you own expensive lawn equipment, bicycles, holiday decorations, and other items commonly stored in a garage. This is where a smart garage door opener could come into play, perhaps in conjunction with an outdoor camera or floodlight.

For example, a smart garage opener can be your last line of defense against a door you forgot to close after backing out of your driveway. Some companion apps will even let you pull over to double-check the door's open or closed status. If you find that the door is still open, just use the app to close it. You may also be able to use an ecosystem app like Alexa or Google Home to interact with your smart garage opener. Then, if you routinely forget to shut the door, for example, you can set up a schedule that automatically closes the door every day at a certain time.

If you're having issues with porch pirates and other forms of intrusion, a smart opener can be paired with additional security tech like security cameras and motion sensors. These devices can send you notifications (and even video) when any activity is detected around your garage instead of just when the garage door opens or closes. This type of setup gives you much more visibility into open-and-close activity than alerts from the door opener itself.