4 Reasons To Replace Your Old Garage Door Opener With A Smart Controller
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Residential automations are one of the best parts of owning smart home devices, which can make just about any aspect of domestic life more comfortable, efficient, or both. But the garage is one area of the home that tends to get overlooked when it comes to smart tech. Traditional electric garage door openers have been around for decades, after all, so most people don't give them a second thought. That said, a smart controller for your garage door opener is the kind of one-time investment that you might kick yourself for not purchasing ages ago once you experience the benefits it can bring.
Smart garage doors aren't one-size-fits-all contraptions, though. How large your garage is, what type of power the opener has, and your overall budget are all factors to consider. Even so, the following four reasons for buying a smart controller for your overhead door in the first place are hard to argue with, especially with winter weather soon to bear down on us in full force.
Extra peace of mind
Keeping tabs on your home or business is easier than ever before, thanks to the growing world of DIY home security. But surveillance shouldn't stop at the front door, and your garage is another important area to monitor, especially if you own expensive lawn equipment, bicycles, holiday decorations, and other items commonly stored in a garage. This is where a smart garage door opener could come into play, perhaps in conjunction with an outdoor camera or floodlight.
For example, a smart garage opener can be your last line of defense against a door you forgot to close after backing out of your driveway. Some companion apps will even let you pull over to double-check the door's open or closed status. If you find that the door is still open, just use the app to close it. You may also be able to use an ecosystem app like Alexa or Google Home to interact with your smart garage opener. Then, if you routinely forget to shut the door, for example, you can set up a schedule that automatically closes the door every day at a certain time.
If you're having issues with porch pirates and other forms of intrusion, a smart opener can be paired with additional security tech like security cameras and motion sensors. These devices can send you notifications (and even video) when any activity is detected around your garage instead of just when the garage door opens or closes. This type of setup gives you much more visibility into open-and-close activity than alerts from the door opener itself.
Guest access for friends and family
Sharing access to your home with friends and family is pretty easy when you own a smart home device or two. Smart locks are great for this, and most will allow you to create temporary keys or guest codes for your familiars to use. But granting control privileges to your smart garage opener is also possible, and even explicitly supported if you happen to be running an Alexa smart home. Amazon offers a service called Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery, a perk that only Prime members get to experience.
Here's how it works: You purchase a smart garage opener and set it up, then link it to your Amazon account. Before completing an Amazon order, choose In-Garage Delivery at checkout. When the courier arrives and scans your package, your garage door will open. The delivery person will then place your items inside the garage and shut the door. You can also choose to have all of your garage deliveries assigned to the same order by selecting Amazon Day In-Garage as the preferred delivery method.
Beyond Amazon conveniences, many smart garage openers can be used like a smart lock. Not all devices are created equal, but most companion apps should let you do things like share guest access or create time-dependent PINs a person can punch into a keypad to open the door. Do keep in mind that some manufacturers may require you to sign up for a paid membership to use these types of features.
Location-based automations
Let's discuss a great feature called geofencing that's built into our iPhones, residential locks, and smart garage openers. When the proper permissions are enabled, geofencing allows your phone to act as a geographic indicator such that, when your device enters and leaves a particular area, your Wi-Fi network gets pinged. It's what you can do to leverage that ping into useful automations that makes owning a smart garage opener worth it.
Instead of relying on manual openers that only work in proximity to the door, you can program your smart garage opener to attempt to close when you leave for the day (even if you've already shut the door). You can also program an automation that kicks off as you arrive home, automatically opening your garage door once your phone is detected as you're pulling in. You could even add lighting and temperature controls to your automation for additional comfort and security.
Geofencing isn't a function that every smart garage opener has access to, so double-check all features and specs before making any final purchases. And if you haven't set up any geographic tracking on your mobile device before, you'll also want to make sure your phone and smart opener are both compatible with whatever software you're using to automate your tech.
Enhanced appeal when it's time to sell
Who said there was anything wrong with boosting your home's curb appeal by investing in tech that could make it worth more when it's time to sell? That's just being a wise homeowner, and another reason to buy a smart garage opener. This isn't to say that it's going to add thousands of dollars to a potential sale price, but it's a modern convenience and peace of mind that buyers may be interested in — especially families with children and pets.
Better yet, if you own a myriad of smart home devices, your realtor could pitch everything as a whole-home setup, complete with smart speakers, security cameras, lighting, thermostat, etc. And if you've got everything mapped to an ecosystem app like Alexa or Google Home, you could even demonstrate how everything works together at a showing. It might be the final push a buyer needs to say yes to your property.
Should a family or individual be interested in your smart garage opener and/or other smart home gear — and you don't plan on taking it with you — make sure you sign out of all personal accounts on your tech. Your best bet is performing factory resets across the board, even if you may be signed out of a particular device.