20 Cool New Upgrades Your Windows 11 PC Is Getting In November 2026
The November update is the second monthly patch since the annual Windows 11 release in September. Last month brought users the ability to remap the Copilot key, and improvements regarding security, but not many features the average user would notice. Fortunately, Windows 11 KB5132057 brings much more noticeable changes that affect all Windows 11 users, though one feature might have a negative effect on your gaming experience. Some of these changes are available to users right after the update, while others are rolling out gradually.
The biggest upgrade coming to Windows 11 in November is a refreshed, less-cluttered right-click menu. The update adds a new "Customize menu" button that allows users to toggle individual options on or off. This can be used to remove options you rarely use, to move commonly used actions higher for quicker access, and to remove cut, copy, and paste from the row. This will also allow users to manage what app extensions are shown in the right-click menu, saving you the trouble of navigating through a number of "open with" options that you've never used before.
Windows Search gets a few improvements in terms of design and readability, and users can now use certain actions (like toggling on dark mode or finding your phone) right from the search bar. Additionally, Gaming Task View in Xbox Mode is getting a slight overhaul as well, where it's now easier to access quick options like exiting to the desktop or powering off your computer without needing to use a keyboard or navigating through various settings.
Faster app loading, better OS recovery, and a number of smaller improvements
One change that will initially only affect a small number of users but will have broader applications later is accelerated app launching, which allows Windows to launch programs faster if there's already an instance of the same app running. This only supports Microsoft Edge for now, but the company says that more apps will be supported in the future. Microsoft is also making it easier to reinstall Windows through the "Cloud Rebuild" option, taking away the need for a USB dongle and a copy of the OS for reinstallation.
There are a number of smaller upgrades as well. The Run dialog box gets a redesign and improved usability, Windows Hello can automatically brighten your screen for easier facial recognition in darker environments, there are new notifications when a widget becomes available after an app finishes installation, there's a new Pointer Indicator feature that can highlight your cursor, and screen capture now shows a red border while recording. It's now also easier to turn off Sticky Keys and other keyboard shortcuts from the pop-up menu, and you can select between system audio, mic, or both for Live Captions. Microsoft also mentions improvements across security and voice typing, as well as expanded language support for math equations with Narrator.
Lastly, the update addresses certain issues, such as the lowering of display resolutions with a Miracast connection, "something went wrong" errors with passkeys, incorrect spacing between different sections in Windows Settings, File History not showing existing backups, and Windows Fax and Scan connection issues when connecting to a server. The update also removes the "Someone else is using this PC" prompt from being incorrectly displayed when no other users are logged in.
The November update might negatively affect in-game FPS
Memory integrity protection is a Windows security feature that provides kernel-level protection by verifying the integrity of low-level code in an isolated environment. Microsoft turns this feature on by default on clean OS installations and newer devices, but the November update enables it on all eligible Windows PCs downloading the update.
The feature is important for security and safety purposes, but users have also reported that turning on memory integrity protection can negatively affect in-game frame rates. The impact isn't huge, and usually only results in a negligible drop in FPS, mostly affecting users on lower-end or older devices.
If FPS isn't something you're willing to compromise on, Microsoft still offers users a way of turning the feature off after the update. Do this by going to Windows Security, and then clicking on Device Security. Here, select Core Isolation, toggle Memory Integrity off, and then restart your device. Keep in mind that disabling the feature will make your computer more susceptible to cyberattacks and malware, which is why Microsoft encourages users to keep it on.