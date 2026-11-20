The November update is the second monthly patch since the annual Windows 11 release in September. Last month brought users the ability to remap the Copilot key, and improvements regarding security, but not many features the average user would notice. Fortunately, Windows 11 KB5132057 brings much more noticeable changes that affect all Windows 11 users, though one feature might have a negative effect on your gaming experience. Some of these changes are available to users right after the update, while others are rolling out gradually.

The biggest upgrade coming to Windows 11 in November is a refreshed, less-cluttered right-click menu. The update adds a new "Customize menu" button that allows users to toggle individual options on or off. This can be used to remove options you rarely use, to move commonly used actions higher for quicker access, and to remove cut, copy, and paste from the row. This will also allow users to manage what app extensions are shown in the right-click menu, saving you the trouble of navigating through a number of "open with" options that you've never used before.

Windows Search gets a few improvements in terms of design and readability, and users can now use certain actions (like toggling on dark mode or finding your phone) right from the search bar. Additionally, Gaming Task View in Xbox Mode is getting a slight overhaul as well, where it's now easier to access quick options like exiting to the desktop or powering off your computer without needing to use a keyboard or navigating through various settings.