When all is operating smoothly, a smart lock is the kind of home security purchase you probably won't think much about. But a lot of smart home tech is built around the idea of little to no maintenance, and a smart lock is one of the best examples. Should you forget to check in every once in a while, though, you may find yourself in a situation where your smart lock stops responding, and usually when it's least convenient for it to do so. You can't plan for every possible failure, though, so it pays to learn what you actually can do if your lock starts misbehaving. First and foremost, you'll want to check its battery life.

Smart locks are typically powered by either a rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack or standalone alkaline batteries — often AA or AAA. Most locks are designed to send notifications when critical battery levels are detected, but it's always possible to miss an alert or to disregard it if you're in the middle of using your phone when they ping. Make it a routine to keep tabs on smart lock batteries; the last thing you want is to be barred from entering your own home because of this simple oversight. In the event that you do get locked out of your residence, some smart locks will accept emergency power from a 9V battery or portable power bank (via USB). That said, this isn't a universal failsafe, so be sure to check user manuals if you're unsure.