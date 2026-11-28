The 5 Biggest Reasons To Buy A Smartwatch With Cellular Connectivity
Smartwatches with cellular connectivity aren't new. Apple, for example, has offered that technology since the Apple Watch Series 3 released in 2017. Since then, the company, like other manufacturers, has upgraded from a 4G connection to the faster 5G standard. Over the past decade, companies have worked to make the connectivity more seamless, energy-efficient, and more reliable. Among the biggest reasons to buy a smartwatch with cellular connectivity is the ability to have outdoor phone-free workouts, run errands without a phone, and even have access to built-in emergency safety features even if your phone is dead.
BGR chose these reasons because these are some of the basic things someone with a cellular smartwatch can do and that they usually praise when upgrading to a watch with these capabilities. I've been using an Apple Watch with cellular capabilities since the Apple Watch Series 3, and while at the time I was among the customers who were eager to spend less time on my phone since my Apple Watch was connected to the internet, it's important to note that the little wearable can't replace your phone, and this shouldn't be the reason why you should get a smartwatch with cellular connectivity. Still, for everyday errands and extra peace of mind, choosing a watch with cellular has been the right choice for me and many others.
1. Phone-free workouts
If you own a smartwatch, or you're thinking about getting one, it's likely that the main reason is due to your active life. Perhaps you want to check on your health data, and so on. However, when you go for an outdoor run, a bike ride, or even a gym session, it can be really annoying to have your phone in your hand, in your pocket, or even being carried from machine to machine. Some people would rather have the smartphone in a waistband or strapped to an upper arm, but it can be very annoying. If you have a smartwatch with cellular connectivity and a pair of wireless earbuds, you can stream your favorite songs, listen to live radio, or audiobooks directly over LTE. At the same time, you'll continue to track and then save all your workout progress straight to your health app in real time.
Beyond the convenience, the cellular connectivity keeps you reachable during long outdoor sessions without forcing you to carry a phone just in case. If someone calls you during a run, you can pick it up; if someone wants to send you an update over an appointment you have later on that day, you can text them back, or even use voice dictation for that. For something like an Apple Watch Series 12 or Ultra 4, features like Workout Buddy can deliver real-time audio coaching regardless of your iPhone being around.
2. Great for running errands
One of the other big reasons to have a smartwatch with cellular connectivity is the fact that you can run errands without thinking about your phone all the time. Some of the greatest examples include picking up dry cleaning, grabbing groceries, dropping off packages, or even walking the dog. Even without a phone, the cellular smartwatch continues to ping you notifications and offers you peace of mind without extra hardware. More importantly, while many features don't require an active internet connection — like paying with Apple Pay on a checkout counter, scanning a loyalty card that is available on the wallet, using a digital key to access your apartment or work office, or even using your public transportation card — it's nice that you have the flexibility to use the internet while you complete those activities.
For example, imagine you're doing groceries but forgot what your partner wanted. If you don't have your phone nearby, you can just call them, and ask what was needed. But that's about it. The same is worth it if you're running other errands and get a message telling you to do something else. That said, you get access to notifications, delivery updates, two-factor authentication codes, and more over a cellular network, meaning you have freedom to do whatever you want without necessarily having your phone close. Even for smart home controls, this can be a great idea, as you can unlock the front door via your home app, check a security camera, and so on.
3. Built-in emergency safety
Over the past decade, manufacturers have really focused on emergency tools for their devices, including smartphones and wearables. The Apple Watch, for example, has features like Fall Detection and Crash Detection, in addition to other functionalities, in case your heart rate goes up real quick while at rest or the other way around. When you have a phone nearby, it can send a notification to your emergency contact and also reach the emergency. However, if you don't have your phone around while cycling, running, or hiking alone, then even if the watch detects an emergency, it can't do anything about it. That said, having a cellular smartwatch is crucial if you're usually out and about doing extreme sports or you just don't feel like carrying a phone.
This also matters if you're in the middle of a medical or environmental crisis. By holding the side button, you can activate Emergency SOS immediately, even if your iPhone was damaged in an accident, stolen, or left behind at home. For example, I once had my phone stolen, and since I still had my watch, I was able to call my partner and ask her to access my iPad and block my iPhone before anyone else could access my information. While these are things we don't like to think about, having a smartwatch with cellular connectivity can truly bring extra peace of mind in moments like an emergency, a robbery, or something that goes beyond normal.
4. Independence for kids or older adults
In 2020, Apple released the first-generation of the Apple Watch SE. At that time, the company had a bold statement for this smartwatch: make it a tool for an adult to keep an eye on a kid or an older adult without necessarily having to teach them how to use a phone, or even requiring them to have an extra screen. With an Apple Watch for a kid, not only did Apple have to reinvent the strategy since the smartwatch wasn't for the kid to close their rings, but it also had to become a tool for communicating with their parents, having an always-on Find My tracking, and even a way to communicate with friends through messages off the Schooltime Mode.
For older adults, on the other hand, the cellular smartwatch gives them independence in handling their own lives, but still gives peace of mind for caregivers. As many seniors think a modern smartphone can be overwhelming, and there are several smartphones made for older adults, having an Apple Watch, which they just need to charge every once in a while, can be great. Especially because an adult can get Fall Detection signals or even heart health monitoring without being around. That said, an adult can set an Apple Watch for an older adult on their phone and keep track of everything going on without overwhelming the older adult, but still ensure everything is fine on their end. It's also important to note that while Apple first touted this for the Apple Watch SE, it actually works with whatever Apple Watch from the company's lineup.
5. Hands-free navigation
Last but not least, having a cellular smartwatch can be really handy for hands-free navigation. For example, suppose you're in an unfamiliar city, a somewhat dangerous neighborhood, weaving through crowded sidewalks, or riding a bike through traffic. In those moments, constantly having to pull a phone out of your pocket to check a screen can become an issue. With a cellular smartwatch, you can have access to turn-by-turn directions, which offers distinct haptic taps to signal upcoming turns without forcing you to look down. More impressively, there are even different vibration patterns that can differentiate a left turn from a right turn, allowing you to keep your eyes on crosswalks, cyclists, and so on. Most importantly, a cellular watch also can dynamically recalculate the route in case you miss a street, making you explore a city with a lot more confidence.
Still, more than just using walking and cycling directions, standalone cellular access also offers real-time transit and travel logistics on the go. This is great when commuting by subway or bus, as you can check live departure boards, receive platform change alerts, and monitor ride-departure boards without getting your hands on the smartphone. It's also easy to ask a personal assistant like Siri or Gemini for a tip for a nearby coffee shop, subway entrances, and so on. Features like Compass Waypoints and Backtrack add another layer of spatial confidence on trails or sprawling parks, letting you retrace your steps easily.
Methodology
BGR selected these reasons as why someone should buy a cellular smartwatch based on staff expertise but also on real-life customers' experience. A cellular smartwatch can cost slightly more than a regular model, and you also need to check with your carrier whether an additional eSIM for the watch will cost extra. But, I can tell you that a cellular smartwatch has given me effortless peace of mind I have for almost the past decade.
More importantly, seeing the technology evolving has also shown how effortless it's now to set up an eSIM Apple Watch, how my carrier (thanks to a software update) allows me to use the internet on my watch even abroad, and how more confidently I can walk around a city by just occasionally taking a look at my watch, instead of looking like a lost tourist. The cellular Apple Watch also gives more freedom when I'm going out in the morning for a run, buying bread at a bakery by the corner, or whenever I need to go out so fast that I forget my phone, but I know I don't need to come back for it.
While BGR was able to offer five different reasons why someone should get a cellular smartwatch, it's possible that the most important reason is to be able to run errands freely, as it's a way to get a bit of a detox from your phone, but still be able to listen to your favorite songs, podcasts, pay for groceries, and still be connected.