Smartwatches with cellular connectivity aren't new. Apple, for example, has offered that technology since the Apple Watch Series 3 released in 2017. Since then, the company, like other manufacturers, has upgraded from a 4G connection to the faster 5G standard. Over the past decade, companies have worked to make the connectivity more seamless, energy-efficient, and more reliable. Among the biggest reasons to buy a smartwatch with cellular connectivity is the ability to have outdoor phone-free workouts, run errands without a phone, and even have access to built-in emergency safety features even if your phone is dead.

BGR chose these reasons because these are some of the basic things someone with a cellular smartwatch can do and that they usually praise when upgrading to a watch with these capabilities. I've been using an Apple Watch with cellular capabilities since the Apple Watch Series 3, and while at the time I was among the customers who were eager to spend less time on my phone since my Apple Watch was connected to the internet, it's important to note that the little wearable can't replace your phone, and this shouldn't be the reason why you should get a smartwatch with cellular connectivity. Still, for everyday errands and extra peace of mind, choosing a watch with cellular has been the right choice for me and many others.