Performance, battery life, and camera capabilities are among the reasons why Samsung Galaxy smartphones continue to earn recognition. In fact, its models have consistently ranked high when it comes to top-performing Android phones. TechRadar and Android Authority named the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra as one of the best flagship smartphones to purchase in 2026; and PCMag added the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy A17 5G to their top list too, which proves that there is a high-performing Samsung phone for (nearly) every type of user. One thing Samsung puts particular attention toward is its cameras, adding in features such as fixing your worst pictures. It also has a built-in Document Scan feature, which just received enhanced capabilities after the One UI 8.5 update.

The new software allows the Samsung Galaxy's camera to use AI to automatically recognize and scan documents, plus a feature where it can detect and remove any folded corners or fingers holding the paper along its edges. Unlike third-party document scanner apps which may put other useful tools like image processing and certain editing options behind a paywall or a subscription, Samsung Galaxy's Document Scan lets you utilize all these features without the need to purchase them. To do all this, though, make sure you enable it by heading to your Camera's settings, select "Scanning", and activate "Document Scan" by turning the toggle on.