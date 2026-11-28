Security vulnerabilities constitute one of the main reasons you shouldn't store everything in the cloud. You're trusting someone else to manage your data, which means they could access it without your consent. And if hackers exploit the cloud storage service, they might steal your data and use it for nefarious purposes. Fortunately, that's where zero-knowledge cloud storage comes in.

Zero-knowledge encryption makes the cloud much more secure because it encrypts data end-to-end so the cloud service provider cannot access, decrypt, or even interact with the files. They have no way of knowing what data you're storing in the cloud, which means hackers can't do anything with it even if they breach the servers. The data is encrypted on your device before you send it to the cloud, then it remains encrypted in transit and at rest on the server—and the service provider doesn't have the keys to decrypt it.

Not every cloud service provider uses this technology, though. For example, Google does not offer zero-knowledge encryption, so it may be worth ditching your Google One subscription for a cheaper alternative that secures your data through strict zero-knowledge practices. But keep in mind that there are reasons you might not want to use zero-knowledge cloud storage all the time.