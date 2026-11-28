This Feature Makes Cloud Storage More Secure - But You Might Want To Avoid It
Security vulnerabilities constitute one of the main reasons you shouldn't store everything in the cloud. You're trusting someone else to manage your data, which means they could access it without your consent. And if hackers exploit the cloud storage service, they might steal your data and use it for nefarious purposes. Fortunately, that's where zero-knowledge cloud storage comes in.
Zero-knowledge encryption makes the cloud much more secure because it encrypts data end-to-end so the cloud service provider cannot access, decrypt, or even interact with the files. They have no way of knowing what data you're storing in the cloud, which means hackers can't do anything with it even if they breach the servers. The data is encrypted on your device before you send it to the cloud, then it remains encrypted in transit and at rest on the server—and the service provider doesn't have the keys to decrypt it.
Not every cloud service provider uses this technology, though. For example, Google does not offer zero-knowledge encryption, so it may be worth ditching your Google One subscription for a cheaper alternative that secures your data through strict zero-knowledge practices. But keep in mind that there are reasons you might not want to use zero-knowledge cloud storage all the time.
The problem with zero-knowledge cloud storage
There are certain cloud services you cannot access if you are storing your data with zero-knowledge encryption. If the service providers and their software cannot read your stored data, they cannot recover it after a data loss. Recovering data from encrypted storage requires obtaining the encryption keys and decrypting the data on your account. In a zero-knowledge situation, you are the only one with the encryption keys, so there may be no way to recover the data if you've lost access to them.
You also cannot use text-based tags to search a zero-knowledge server for specific documents. The server cannot read the content of your files, so server-side search is impossible. Thumbnail previews are also impossible when the server cannot read your files, so it becomes very difficult to browse for specific files if you are storing a large quantity of data in a zero-knowledge cloud server.
Ultimately, one of the most common mistakes people make with cloud storage is using it to back up sensitive data. Without zero-knowledge encryption, sensitive files can be exploited during a security breach. But even with zero-knowledge encryption, sensitive files can still be lost. Local storage is often safer than the cloud for personal data, but if you require the convenience of the cloud, you'll have to carefully consider whether zero-knowledge encryption is worth the trade-offs.