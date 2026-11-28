Among the many advantages of switching to a Chromebook, the one users on forums like Reddit cite most is the price difference. Chromebooks are made to be cheap, with relatively weak hardware compared to what you'd find in a Windows laptop. However, because ChromeOS is so lightweight, you don't run into the same performance issues you would on a Windows computer with similar specs.

For example, you can get a Chromebook with 4 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage for around $50-$100. With just background processes overburdening the RAM and Windows 11 system files taking up 28 GB of storage (and requiring at least 64 GB), a Windows laptop simply cannot work with such limited storage. However, ChromeOS lets such a device still function decently for day-to-day use, though it won't deliver industry-leading performance. Beyond storage and RAM, Chromebooks can also perform much better than Windows laptops with similar CPUs, since programs made for ChromeOS are much lighter than on Windows.

A cheap Chromebook performs similarly to a MacBook Air if all you're doing is browsing the web and doing light productivity work, with Reddit users praising devices costing just $200-$300. This makes Chromebooks far more convenient than pricier laptops; they're inexpensive to replace, you can buy them in bulk, and you don't have to worry as much about losing or damaging them.