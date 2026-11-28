Chromebook Owners Say These Are The Best Things About Switching From Windows
With Google now focusing on the brand-new Googlebook line of products, many users think that Chromebooks are obsolete. ChromeOS has always been the underdog of operating systems (OSes), with most users opting for Windows or macOS devices instead. However, Chromebooks still offer many perks, especially for users not looking to run heavy games or demanding professional programs.
Long-time Windows users switching to Chromebooks and the ChromeOS operating system praise their simplicity, security, and general ease of use. Driver updates are managed automatically, you don't need to worry about security settings, and Google has done many things to make using ChromeOS devices as seamless as possible. Best of all, Chromebooks are exceptionally cheap, with even higher-end devices being in a similar price bracket as mid-range Windows laptops. If all you're looking to do is browse the web, watch videos, take notes, or do light everyday work in apps like Google Docs or Google Sheets, a Chromebook can offer a similar experience to a laptop that costs double or even triple. We've compiled some of the most common reasons people have for switching to Chromebooks, as well as what advantages you get by moving away from Windows.
1. Chromebooks are cheap
Among the many advantages of switching to a Chromebook, the one users on forums like Reddit cite most is the price difference. Chromebooks are made to be cheap, with relatively weak hardware compared to what you'd find in a Windows laptop. However, because ChromeOS is so lightweight, you don't run into the same performance issues you would on a Windows computer with similar specs.
For example, you can get a Chromebook with 4 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage for around $50-$100. With just background processes overburdening the RAM and Windows 11 system files taking up 28 GB of storage (and requiring at least 64 GB), a Windows laptop simply cannot work with such limited storage. However, ChromeOS lets such a device still function decently for day-to-day use, though it won't deliver industry-leading performance. Beyond storage and RAM, Chromebooks can also perform much better than Windows laptops with similar CPUs, since programs made for ChromeOS are much lighter than on Windows.
A cheap Chromebook performs similarly to a MacBook Air if all you're doing is browsing the web and doing light productivity work, with Reddit users praising devices costing just $200-$300. This makes Chromebooks far more convenient than pricier laptops; they're inexpensive to replace, you can buy them in bulk, and you don't have to worry as much about losing or damaging them.
2. Chromebooks provide a simpler experience
Windows seems straightforward for those who have used it for years, but even long-time users still run into many frustrations. You have to download and maintain drivers manually, and conflicting drivers can cause compatibility issues. Using a new program often means tracking different installers, and things that should work sometimes stop for no apparent reason.
ChromeOS streamlines many of these processes, which is why many users continue to praise Chromebooks' simplicity. Drivers come built into the OS and are maintained automatically, downloading apps requires a single button press, and the settings menu is straightforward to navigate. Chromebooks also include shortcut keys with easy-to-understand keycap labels that let you control media playback and go back or forward on web pages—actions the average user performs many times each day. Compare these to Windows' function keys, where most people never use half the keys, and most users don't know what their secondary functions do.
3. ChromeOS is more secure than Windows
Windows is the most popular desktop OS by a huge margin, making it the biggest target for malicious actors developing malware and launching cyberattacks. Microsoft is doing a lot to address security concerns, and many Windows settings offer robust protection. However, the average Windows user is still more vulnerable to security threats than those on other operating systems.
ChromeOS treats security very differently than Windows. Instead of letting users turn on specific security settings and manually configure how their machine behaves, the OS restricts user input from tampering with the system. In ChromeOS, system files sit in a read-only partition, and users can't interfere with them. The OS also doesn't support any executable files (such as .exe or .cmd files), and all programs run in isolated virtual environments. If any specific program or web page gets infected with malware, the issue is isolated in that app's shell and cannot affect anything else on the device.
If an exploit does get through, Verified Boot checks system file integrity before powering the device, addressing the issue before users are affected. If a virus goes through and Verified Boot fails to flag an issue, ChromeOS also keeps a copy of system files (in a design called A/B partitioning) and can revert to a safe copy of the OS immediately. As one Chromebook owner states on Reddit, "(there's) almost no way to screw it up with malware or similar."
4. No more hour-long updates
Keeping your system up to date is an important part of keeping it secure and running efficiently. However, updating Windows is often a painstaking process for many users. This is because a typical monthly Windows update is anywhere from 5 to 10 GB if you've been updating regularly. However, if you've been avoiding maintenance, the file can be much larger.
Update size isn't a huge issue on its own, since updates download automatically in the background. However, the time it takes to restart a computer after an update can be detrimental. Monthly updates don't take that long, but upgrading from an older build can take anywhere from 30 minutes to over an hour. Even smaller updates can cause issues, as this Reddit user rightfully complains about having to wait 10 minutes before starting work each time they boot their Windows device.
Since ChromeOS is a much lighter OS, most updates are under a gigabyte. They download quickly, and the following restart also takes under a minute even for larger updates. Additionally, it doesn't ever force updates or a restart — though even if it did, it'd take so little time that you'd barely notice it.
5. Faster booting and smoother everyday use
Chromebooks don't offer the same level of configurability as Windows laptops do. Many programs aren't available, users cannot interfere with key system files, and only a select few manufacturers make them. However, these restrictions, paired with the efficiency of the ChromeOS operating system, indirectly make Chromebooks some of the best work laptops around.
For instance, Chromebooks boot up faster than any Windows laptop. Even a modern, high-end Windows device takes around 30 seconds to start up. If you're using a mid-range laptop or running apps that launch on startup (Google Chrome with many tabs, Spotify, Discord), this can take even longer. A Chromebook, on the other hand, rarely takes more than 10 seconds to get to the sign-in page from a cold boot. In a Reddit thread discussing advantages of switching to Chromebooks, one user commented they switched away from Windows because "I hated dropping $700+ for an i5 or better laptop that took forever to start up."
Another big advantage of a Chromebook is browsing. Users online frequently complain about how resource-intensive Chrome is on Windows, and having a ton of apps open even on a relatively decent device can slow it down. Since ChromeOS is built around the web, Chrome runs much more smoothly on Chromebooks than on Windows laptops. And since Chromebook users rarely spend time away from the browser, the devices provide a much smoother, more reliable day-to-day experience.