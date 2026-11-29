4 Fitbit Air Accessories Actually Worth Trying
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Google's Fitbit Air has emerged as a widely liked wearable, as screenless fitness trackers become popular. It's affordable, lightweight, and feature-rich. The company is even offering blueprints to the Air for anyone to 3D print their own accessories, including custom bands. However, not everyone has a 3D printer, nor do they want to go through the hassle of ordering a 3D print from a service. Fortunately, 3D printing isn't the only way to get useful Fitbit Air accessories. Besides Google's official accessories, there is a growing market of third-party Fitbit Air-compatible gadgets and accessories that you can consider, including charging stations and straps.
While not all options are the same quality or have the same usefulness, we have handpicked a few of the well-reviewed accessories to help you get started. We scoured various marketplaces to find relevant Fitbit Air accessories and considered buyer reviews and expert opinions to cut through the chaff.
Dbrand Pulse Band
Dbrand's Pulse Band is a well-reviewed third-party band for the Fitbit Air, which can be a good choice for workouts and an active lifestyle. Made from silicone, it comes in two sizes and is priced at $35. Dbrand says it has included micro-channels in the band's construction to pull the sweat away from your body and help you stay dry. It also features a low-profile clasp and a lightweight design at only around 15 grams.
Folks at Droid Life spent some time with the Pulse Band and came out impressed. They like its soft finish and all-black look. However, they did note that fastening the clasp does take a bit of effort; that said, it does offer a secure lock. Some folks might not appreciate the lack of additional color options, but buyers have similarly favorable opinions on Reddit with good things to say about its build quality and comfortable design.
SwanScout Charger Stand
While Google supplies a USB charging puck with the Fitbit Air, this Charger Stand from SwanScout can be a good alternative for a cleaner and sleeker aesthetic. Designed for both Fitbit Air and Edge, it can top up the Air from zero to 100% in just over an hour or up to 88% in just 25 minutes. It also has a solid construction and features a weighted base to keep everything stable. Plus, the company has included rust-resistant charger pins for a long charger life.
Other features include support for charging puck adjustment to horizontal or angled charging and a detachable USB cable design for easier storage and portability. Keep in mind, the company doesn't ship a wall adapter in the box. So you will have to use your own.
Amazon shoppers have given the charger stand a good average rating of 4.4 out of 5, and appreciate its aesthetics and ease of use. However, there are a few complaints from folks who've received a defective unit that doesn't charge as they expected.
Spigen Night Stand
If you don't want a charger replacement like the SwanScout Charger Stand for your Fitbit Air, the Spigen Night Stand works with the existing charger and helps you achieve a similar clean and minimal aesthetic. Its TPU construction is lightweight, durable, and includes a cable management slot. Additionally, the anti-slip pad keeps everything stable and in place. All you have to do is install the USB charger puck that you got with your Fitbit Air and start using it. There are no other requirements.
Considering that it comes from a reputable brand, it's a bit expensive at a $35 list price; however, it's often sold at a discount, with the price going as low as $18. Despite the pricing, it has garnered a solid 4.9 buyer rating on Amazon. Owners like that it can reduce cable clutter and fits the official Fitbit Air charger perfectly. The only notable criticism is that it will take up space on your desk when you'll mostly be charging the Fitbit Air once a week or so.
Chinber Bicep and Ankle Band
If you prefer to wear your fitness tracker on your bicep or ankle to keep it out of the way, Chinber offers a nylon-made bicep and ankle band for the Fitbit Air that's getting favorable feedback from shoppers. It's reasonably priced at $10 and comes in a wide range of color options to suit your preference. It's breathable to handle sweat, and stretchy to account for muscle movement and flexing during workouts. The company says it can handle 8.7-inch to 17.7-inch diameters, so it's best to measure up before putting your order in.
The nylon construction is durable, and the twill texture feels smooth and soft against the skin. Moreover, the built-in metal loop offers hole-free adjustment. Amazon buyers have given the band an excellent average rating of 4.8 out of 5, and say it's comfortable, stays in place, and is good quality. There are no notable complaints.
How we selected these Fitbit Air accessories
A lot of wearable enthusiasts are going with the Fitbit Air because of its screenless design and relatively affordable pricing compared to the likes of Whoop. Although the Google wearable doesn't quite have the same expansive accessory ecosystem as some of the other wearables, you can still find several useful options.
We looked at the available options and chose some of the most helpful accessories that you can consider. All our recommendations are either rated highly on Amazon or have received a thumbs-up from an expert.