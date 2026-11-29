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Google's Fitbit Air has emerged as a widely liked wearable, as screenless fitness trackers become popular. It's affordable, lightweight, and feature-rich. The company is even offering blueprints to the Air for anyone to 3D print their own accessories, including custom bands. However, not everyone has a 3D printer, nor do they want to go through the hassle of ordering a 3D print from a service. Fortunately, 3D printing isn't the only way to get useful Fitbit Air accessories. Besides Google's official accessories, there is a growing market of third-party Fitbit Air-compatible gadgets and accessories that you can consider, including charging stations and straps.

While not all options are the same quality or have the same usefulness, we have handpicked a few of the well-reviewed accessories to help you get started. We scoured various marketplaces to find relevant Fitbit Air accessories and considered buyer reviews and expert opinions to cut through the chaff.