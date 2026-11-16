Why Are Screen-Free Wearables So Popular?

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Screenless wearables are popular again. Oura, the company behind the fitness-tracking ring, experienced a 74% year-over-year revenue jump in 2026. And now, screen-free wearables have become even more mainstream following Google's release of the Fitbit Air. Of course, the lack of an on-device screen means there's only so much you can do with these wearables on a moment-to-moment basis. But despite some critics saying the disadvantages of a screenless fitness tracker can outweigh its perks, they have still cultivated a big following of people looking for cheaper options, or fewer distracting pixels in their lives.

The bit about pixels is no joke, phone fatigue is a trend showing up in surveys and sales data. If you wear a smartwatch or fitness band with a screen, you're likely to notice a constant stream of pop-ups telling you to check your phone. Whether it's a message, or a reminder to stand up, or some other push notification, all of it shows up on your wrist and directs you to give more attention to your screens. Science has told us how much of our time and energy we waste on notifications, and some people are using screen-free wearables to escape from that disruptive slump.

Research repeatedly has told us that smartphones can change our bodies in negative ways, particularly if we fall down the notification rabbit hole. Fitness accessories are meant to help your body, not exacerbate bad habits by making you even more reliant on your phone. But it's not just about the troublesome link between watch screens and phone screens; there are some even clearer-cut reasons why health-conscious buyers are choosing screenless wearables.