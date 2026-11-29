Which Oppo Tablets Have A Matte Display?
Chinese electronics brand Oppo is most prominently known for its Android phone lineup, which has some pretty interesting devices, including the Find X10 Pro Max and the Find N6. However, the company makes a ton of different gadgets, including Android tablets. In fact, one of its latest offerings, the Oppo Pad Mini, has emerged as a solid iPad mini alternative. Another notable aspect of the company's tablet portfolio is the offering of special matte display variants, giving buyers plenty of choice if they aren't fans of glossy displays. Apple does something similar with its Nano-texture display glass option for newer iPad Pro models and the iPad mini.
If you're considering Oppo tablets with a matte display, there are three tablet models that have a Matte Display Edition: the Oppo Pad Mini, Oppo Pad 3, and Oppo Pad 5. Each Matte Display Edition essentially replaces the glossy display of the regular model with a matte version, helping reduce reflections and glare in high ambient brightness scenarios. Of course, a matte finish does impact how impactful colors look compared to a glossy panel, but it's not really a deal breaker.
Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition is pretty powerful
The most notable of Oppo's matte-finish tablets is the Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition. It's a compact tablet designed for folks who want something small, portable, and handy. Although it's small, it doesn't skimp on features or power. The company has included Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, with 8 GB of RAM in the slate, which experts from 91Mobiles say does a great job of handling not only everyday tasks but also demanding workloads.
In other highlights, it houses an 8.8-inch OLED panel with 2.5K resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a full-screen peak brightness of 1,600 nits. There is also support for a stylus, allowing you to use the tablet for drawing, note-taking, and much more. The battery is rated at 8,000 mAh and can handle up to 67 watts SuperVOOC charging. Plus, there is a 13 MP camera on the rear and an 8 MP shooter on the front.
Connectivity options are pretty solid as well, with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1-rated Type-C port onboard. It runs on ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. It's being offered in various Asian markets, including India and Malaysia, for around $900 to $1,050.
Oppo Pad 3 and Pad 5 Matte Display Editions pack large screens
The company's Pad 3 and Pad 5 Matte Display Edition (MDE) models are suitable for folks seeking big-screen tablets. While the Pad 3 MDE has an 11.6-inch LCD panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate, the Pad 5 MDE features a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other features of the Pad 3 MDE include a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC with 8 GB of RAM, a 9,520 mAh battery, stylus support, and ColorOS 15. The Pad 5 MDE, on the other hand, has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip, 8 GB of RAM, a 10,050 mAh battery, and ColorOS 16. Both tablets also come with Wi-Fi 6 and 8 MP shooters on the front and the back. Notably, the Pad 5 MDE also gets a 5G cellular variant, which isn't available for the Pad 3 MDE.
Like the Oppo Pad Mini Matte Edition, the Pad 3 and Pad 5 MDE models are actively being sold in various Asian markets. The Pad 5 MDE costs around $500, in Malaysia and Singapore. The Pad 3 MDE sells for around $390, in Malaysia.
Besides the three Oppo MDE models, the company sells an Oppo Pad SE – Matte model in Singapore, which also features a matte-finish screen. It's a budget tablet and retails for around $250. It doesn't seem to be available elsewhere.