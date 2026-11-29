The most notable of Oppo's matte-finish tablets is the Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition. It's a compact tablet designed for folks who want something small, portable, and handy. Although it's small, it doesn't skimp on features or power. The company has included Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, with 8 GB of RAM in the slate, which experts from 91Mobiles say does a great job of handling not only everyday tasks but also demanding workloads.

In other highlights, it houses an 8.8-inch OLED panel with 2.5K resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a full-screen peak brightness of 1,600 nits. There is also support for a stylus, allowing you to use the tablet for drawing, note-taking, and much more. The battery is rated at 8,000 mAh and can handle up to 67 watts SuperVOOC charging. Plus, there is a 13 MP camera on the rear and an 8 MP shooter on the front.

Connectivity options are pretty solid as well, with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1-rated Type-C port onboard. It runs on ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. It's being offered in various Asian markets, including India and Malaysia, for around $900 to $1,050.