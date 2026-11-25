5 3D Printers With Deep Discounts You Should Buy During Black Friday
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Black Friday is here, and the internet is buzzing with discounts and deals. It's a great day to find deals on virtually any kind of tech, including savings on 3D printers. While some may be looking for some non-negotiables when buying a 3D printer, Black Friday can nonetheless be a great time for newbies or even experts to find something new. To celebrate, here are some 3D printers we found with some nice holiday discounts.
For beginners, the Bambu Lab A1 can be a great starting point, but another device from Snapmaker may be a nice step-up for those with a little more experience. The Flashforge AD5M, meanwhile, can also be great for those just starting, and Creality also offers a solid combo with some versatility. We also didn't want experts to miss out on the fun, and Elegoo offers a different kind of material to work with.
Though some new users may have a hard time telling the difference between expensive and cheap 3D printers, we searched sites like Reddit and Amazon to see what actual customers have to say about these printers. Folks may also want to do their own research on the more complex printers on this list to see if they're truly right for them. Regardless, these devices may be just the ticket for a fast, fun holiday shopping experience.
Bambu Lab A1
At the top of this list is the Bambu Lab A1 3D printer, and it makes the cut for many Reddit users who say it was their first 3D printer. Users in the BambuLab subreddit give the device its flowers for being accessible to new users, though one user recommends moving to an open-source printer once you've earned your wings with the A1 and its proprietary software. Nonetheless, Amazon has it available for 15% off its typical $305 list price, though users can also upgrade to the combo for multi-colored printing.
Bambu also touts that it doesn't need manual calibration for complex prints, and it promises a beginner-friendly ecosystem and fast printing speeds. Operating at 48dB, the A1 also features active flow rate compensation that uses algorithms to adjust filament flow. Bambu's AMS Lite peripheral also allows for multi-colored prints, though users will need to purchase the combo or AMS Lite separately.
We can tell you who owns Bambu Lab if you want more information about the company, but the A1 printer holds a 4.6-star rating with over 760 Amazon reviews. Along with Redditors giving beginners the green light on this printer, Amazon customers give the A1 points for its easy assembly and plug-and-play capabilities. However, at least one user complains about the machine clogging, while another had issues with prints sticking to the heat pad. Nonetheless, those entering the hobby may want to check it out.
Snapmaker U1
We highlighted the Snapmaker U1 3D printer as a potential game-changer in 2026 because its four separate nozzles cut down on wasted material. Additionally, folks on Reddit say it's a good upgrade from devices like the Bambu Lab A1, though some users note it can have a learning curve. Those with experience may still eye the 18% Black Friday discount Amazon is offering. Shaving a good amount off the typically $849 listing price, folks may appreciate the U1 for its filament-saving features.
Along with the four-toolhead system potentially saving users from filament waste (Snapmaker promises 5x filament savings over traditional printers), the U1's automatic tool-changing feature also touts that it can reduce swap times to just five seconds. Filament is saved thanks to the independent tool heads, which allow preheating and preloading, and users can switch between printing materials automatically. Options also include controlling print jobs directly from the 3.5-inch touchscreen or utilizing remote app controls.
Users give this Amazon Choice item a 4.5-star rating based on over 320 reviews, with points given for the device's quick printing speeds and overall quality. Amazon customers note that the machine produces little waste, and many compliment it for being beginner-friendly. That said, users find the operating noise levels rather high while the device prints. Nonetheless, the customer reliability and discount can make this a good Black Friday grab.
Flashforge AD5M
Founded in 2011 in Zhejiang, China, Flashforge has built its business on reliability, which may be why the Flashforge AD5M 3D printer has a 4.2-star rating from over 650 Amazon reviews. Customers can save 21% off the typical $299 list price, but Amazon also has a deal on the 5M Pro for those who want to upgrade. If you can't decide, however, Flashforge notes that the Pro model includes built-in camera monitoring and an enclosed setup with ABS and ASA support.
Built with a fully automated, one-click leveling system, the AD5M can set accurate offsets and measure nozzle-to-build plate distances without manual calibration. For nozzles, the AD5M comes with quick-release options ranging from 0.25 to 0.8mm and promises swap times of around three seconds. The Flash Maker app can also be used to manage devices and prints on the go, and the device can resume prints after power outages.
In addition to Amazon customers finding the AD5M ideal for beginners, users on Reddit seem to agree, though one user notes issues getting reliable prints without turning the machine on and off. Amazon customers see it as a good value that's easy to use, though one user notes there may be better options at the same price because it's one-color printing. At this price, users also want to know why Flashforge ranks so high on our list of popular 3D printer brands.
Creality K2 Plus Combo
Amazon is knocking 26% off the typical $1,410.99 listing price of the Creality K2 Plus Combo, and users can even pay an additional fee to have the device delivered to a room of their choice. Holding a 4.1-star rating with over 3,550 reviews, its 13.78-inch build volume may appeal to those looking to complete larger multi-color projects. Across Reddit, users give the K2 Plus high marks, though some may want to research the fine print.
With four Creality Filament System (CFS) units working together, the K2 Plus claims it can 3D print in 16 colors, and the CFS also handles automatic filament selection, relaying, and switching. Promising 600mm/s printing speeds, the K2 Plus also aims to maintain a consistent 60 degrees Celsius for printing filaments like PPA and ASA. Additionally, 18 smart sensors and two AI-powered cameras help keep things monitored and automated.
Reddit users praise the Creality K2 Plus, with one user highlighting its adhesion and print quality, while another appreciated its open-source software options. However, one user complains about flow and Z offset issues, while Amazon users feel the device could have better bed leveling. Amazon customers say the print quality is great, though many also complain about the lack of detail in the user guide. Of course, if the K2 Plus combo seems overwhelming, we know plenty of unique 3D printers for under $500.
Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K Resin 3D Printer
Amazon is shaving a whopping 32% off the usual $649.99 price of the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K Resin 3D printer, though users may also want to note the additional options available on this item's Amazon Page. Founded in China back in 2015, Elegoo focuses on open-source electronics, though users may also want to keep their eyes peeled for the specs behind this machine. Users should also note this is a resin 3D printer, so if you're not sure of the difference between resin and filament 3D printers, this one may not be for you.
The Saturn 4's big appeal is its ability to capture fine details, and it boasts ultra-high-resolution printing at speeds up to 150mm an hour. Another unique feature is its intelligent tank heating system, which keeps resin at 30 degrees Celsius, while the automatic level helps ensure users don't need to make manual adjustments. Lastly, the Saturn 4K includes an AI camera for real-time build monitoring, plus a chamber light and time-lapse options.
With a 4.2-star rating and over 400 Amazon reviews, customers give the Saturn 4 Ultra high marks for its print quality and overall ease of use. However, customers note that the device can lack durability, while users on Reddit complain about the lack of anti-aliasing in the 16K model. Nonetheless, users seem to agree it can handle some detailed print jobs.
Methodology
When building this list, we drew on recommendations from Reddit users and Amazon customers, especially when recommending 3D printers for virtually any skill level. We did our best to choose products that offered decent discounts (at least 15%) and came from a variety of brands so users can see which manufacturers are available. As we reviewed customer and user reviews, we chose products with at least a 4-star rating, and we gave bonus points to any item with an Amazon's Choice moniker. When possible, we also reviewed the pros and cons of each device to give interested shoppers a more complete picture.