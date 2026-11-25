We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Black Friday is here, and the internet is buzzing with discounts and deals. It's a great day to find deals on virtually any kind of tech, including savings on 3D printers. While some may be looking for some non-negotiables when buying a 3D printer, Black Friday can nonetheless be a great time for newbies or even experts to find something new. To celebrate, here are some 3D printers we found with some nice holiday discounts.

For beginners, the Bambu Lab A1 can be a great starting point, but another device from Snapmaker may be a nice step-up for those with a little more experience. The Flashforge AD5M, meanwhile, can also be great for those just starting, and Creality also offers a solid combo with some versatility. We also didn't want experts to miss out on the fun, and Elegoo offers a different kind of material to work with.

Though some new users may have a hard time telling the difference between expensive and cheap 3D printers, we searched sites like Reddit and Amazon to see what actual customers have to say about these printers. Folks may also want to do their own research on the more complex printers on this list to see if they're truly right for them. Regardless, these devices may be just the ticket for a fast, fun holiday shopping experience.