This Cult Classic Sci-Fi Movie Shot From A First-Person POV Deserves More Fans
Some movies don't need a sophisticated plot. Sometimes, it's all about delivering visceral thrills. "Hardcore Henry" is one such movie, though it's arguably more comparable to a first-person shooter video game than a cinematic offering. "Hardcore Henry" is the type of film that will make you dizzy, but fans of gung-ho cinema ought to check it out.
"Hardcore Henry" stars Sharlto Copley, whose other action movie credits include a remake of a television classic with Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper. The film follows the titular character, an amnesiac cyborg, as he rampages through Moscow to save his kidnapped wife. Copley plays Jimmy, a nice fella who helps Henry be hardcore along the way. However, the plot is essentially an excuse for a lot of violent — and highly inventive — set-pieces.
Director Ilya Naishuller's film won't be for everyone, but it was pretty well received following its release. As of this writing, it boasts a 52% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is still pretty good for a film that doesn't play by the rules. Video game movies — and films inspired by them — often get a bad rap, but "Hardcore Henry" is an admirable gimmick flick. With that in mind, why do the film's fans love it so much?
Why fans think Hardcore Henry is a cult classic
Gimmick movies risk becoming boring fast, but that isn't the case with "Hardcore Henry." Fans of the action believe that it utilizes the first-person set-up to great effect, with some arguing that the film is more ambitious than it gets credit for.
"The action is crazy and way bigger in scale than I had realised (I thought it was just gonna be gunfights and parkour)," one fan noted. "The POV aspect is creatively done so it doesn't get boring (which I thought it might), and the story is actually pretty wild and inventive. I think it's severely underrated!"
This view was echoed by other viewers, with some singling out Sharlto Copley's performance as another highlight. "I absolutely loved it. It's so unique and different, and has Sharlto Copley playing like 10 different characters, what's not to love? Absolutely a great movie," one Redditor wrote.
With scientists producing military-controlled robots in real life, a sci-fi actioner about a guy with cyborg parts doesn't seem so far-fetched. Granted, "Hardcore Henry" is all types of ridiculous, but it might be a glimpse into the future. For now, though, check out the film and enjoy the mayhem.