Some movies don't need a sophisticated plot. Sometimes, it's all about delivering visceral thrills. "Hardcore Henry" is one such movie, though it's arguably more comparable to a first-person shooter video game than a cinematic offering. "Hardcore Henry" is the type of film that will make you dizzy, but fans of gung-ho cinema ought to check it out.

"Hardcore Henry" stars Sharlto Copley, whose other action movie credits include a remake of a television classic with Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper. The film follows the titular character, an amnesiac cyborg, as he rampages through Moscow to save his kidnapped wife. Copley plays Jimmy, a nice fella who helps Henry be hardcore along the way. However, the plot is essentially an excuse for a lot of violent — and highly inventive — set-pieces.

Director Ilya Naishuller's film won't be for everyone, but it was pretty well received following its release. As of this writing, it boasts a 52% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is still pretty good for a film that doesn't play by the rules. Video game movies — and films inspired by them — often get a bad rap, but "Hardcore Henry" is an admirable gimmick flick. With that in mind, why do the film's fans love it so much?