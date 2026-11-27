Nothing isn't exactly breaking new ground with the Ear (note) buds. AI-powered transcription software already exists. For example, the Samsung voice recorder app is better than you might think, and it comes with a powerful Transcribe Assist feature. And if you want a dedicated device for recording and transcribing, those already exist too; we reviewed the iFlyTek P1 Pro and were impressed by its physical design and AI capabilities.

Of course, what sets the Nothing Ear (note) apart is the fact that the transcription happens right in your headphones, which makes it much more convenient for recording both sides of a remote meeting. You can already achieve this with paid transcription services and niche AI-forward headphone makers. But Nothing is a well-established brand with a strong following of customers who strongly believe that Nothing phones are worth buying — and that goes for the company's other products, too.

The elephant in the room is privacy. Amazon's AI Bee gadget sounds like a privacy nightmare, and the new Nothing product is ticking many of the same problematic boxes. The Ear (note) device does have a light indicator that will show nearby people that you're recording, but it is currently unknown how (or if) these headphones will notify callers that they're being recorded. A full public announcement for the Nothing Ear (note) is expected on December 8, when more details about the product will likely be revealed.