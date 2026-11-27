Nothing's New Earbuds Aren't For Music - Here's What They Do Instead
The Nothing Ear earbuds had subtle improvements over their predecessor, easily becoming one of the best earbuds on the market. But the company's next set of headphones will be something very different. In an exclusive preview with Bloomberg, Nothing co-founder Carl Pei unveiled the upcoming Nothing Ear (note), a set of AI earbuds that will transcribe your conversations. The earbuds and their charging case will reportedly both be equipped with microphones for maximum recording coverage.
These earbuds are seemingly not designed for audiophile-grade music listening or immersive audio entertainment whatsoever. Rather, you might wear the Ear (note) buds during professional meetings, casual phone calls, or group chat sessions to record your conversations and/or generate an AI-processed summary of what was discussed. In many ways, this is the natural evolution of the Nothing Ear 3a's unique Audio Snapshot feature, which could play back a minute of audio or record phone calls.
Does anyone need audio-transcribing headphones?
Nothing isn't exactly breaking new ground with the Ear (note) buds. AI-powered transcription software already exists. For example, the Samsung voice recorder app is better than you might think, and it comes with a powerful Transcribe Assist feature. And if you want a dedicated device for recording and transcribing, those already exist too; we reviewed the iFlyTek P1 Pro and were impressed by its physical design and AI capabilities.
Of course, what sets the Nothing Ear (note) apart is the fact that the transcription happens right in your headphones, which makes it much more convenient for recording both sides of a remote meeting. You can already achieve this with paid transcription services and niche AI-forward headphone makers. But Nothing is a well-established brand with a strong following of customers who strongly believe that Nothing phones are worth buying — and that goes for the company's other products, too.
The elephant in the room is privacy. Amazon's AI Bee gadget sounds like a privacy nightmare, and the new Nothing product is ticking many of the same problematic boxes. The Ear (note) device does have a light indicator that will show nearby people that you're recording, but it is currently unknown how (or if) these headphones will notify callers that they're being recorded. A full public announcement for the Nothing Ear (note) is expected on December 8, when more details about the product will likely be revealed.