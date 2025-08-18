Google Might Release Its Fastest Charger Yet Alongside The Pixel 10
Retailers may have given us a glimpse at some upcoming accessories for Google's highly anticipated Pixel 10 lineup. If the leaks are true, then it means Google will release a new version of its Pixelsnap charger, as well as a brand-new 67W dual-port power charging brick, which should provide faster charging for the upcoming devices.
We've seen a number of Pixel 10 leaks over the past few weeks, including a full line-up leak from Google itself. We also know what to expect from the Pixel 10 prices, as leaks revealed that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will offer a 1TB variant, making it Google's most expensive phone yet at over $2,000.
Android Authority spotted the leak from two international retailers, though they have since pulled the products down from their respective pages. However, this accessory leak could finally give us a look at what to expect when it comes to accessory support for the new phones. For starters, the possibility of a 67W charging brick is exciting, as the company previously only offered a 45W power charger as an optional purchase. It's unclear exactly how the Pixel 10's battery will hold up to the faster charging this accessory could allow for, but it would be good news for those who need to top off their device quickly when heading out for the day. Based on the leaked details, the new charger appears to retail for CA$79 (roughly $57 USD).
More expensive cases and an updated charger stand
Alongside the leaked 67W charger brick, Google might also offer a new variation of its Pixelsnap Charger stand. The accessory looks to be a replacement for the Pixel Stand 2, which the company no longer offers. The leaks put this particular accessory at around CA$99, so roughly $72 USD, though the exact cost may vary depending on how Google advertises it. That is notably a little cheaper than the Pixel Stand 2 was, though we don't know much about it at the moment other than the fact it might exist.
The leak also shows one change that might surprise potential Pixel 10 buyers, and that's the fact that Google will seemingly be charging slightly more for its first-party cases. Previously, the company sold Pixel cases for around CA$49 (roughly $35 USD), but the new pricing looks to put them closer to CA$69 (roughly $50 USD). It's not a huge difference, though Android Authority speculates that we might be see a price increase due to the inclusion of magnets in the cases, which would help the devices connect to Qi2 chargers.
Considering the rumors that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be Qi2 compliant, the suggestion seems plausible, but we'll need to wait for Google's official Pixel 10 reveal on August 20 to find out for sure.