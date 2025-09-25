You Can Get The iPhone 17 For Free At AT&T - Here's How

The latest iPhone 17 is finally here alongside the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The hardware is accompanied by the new iOS 26 software that introduces Apple's new Liquid Glass design language. As with every major launch, most phone carriers in the U.S. are having an absolute field day with iPhone 17 promotions, and one of the best of the bunch is from AT&T. Whether you've been an AT&T customer for years or are thinking of switching over from another carrier, you might be able to upgrade to the iPhone 17 lineup at no additional cost. Here's how it works.

When you trade in an eligible iPhone (13 or newer) or Android smartphone in any condition, AT&T will give you up to $1,100 in trade-in credit. The credit is applied over 36 months, so you'll need to stick with AT&T as your carrier for at least three years. To get the full credit, you need to purchase either the iPhone 17 Pro or 17 Pro Max. Those who opt for the vanilla iPhone 17 or iPhone Air will only get up to $830 toward a new device.