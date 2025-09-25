You Can Get The iPhone 17 For Free At AT&T - Here's How
The latest iPhone 17 is finally here alongside the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The hardware is accompanied by the new iOS 26 software that introduces Apple's new Liquid Glass design language. As with every major launch, most phone carriers in the U.S. are having an absolute field day with iPhone 17 promotions, and one of the best of the bunch is from AT&T. Whether you've been an AT&T customer for years or are thinking of switching over from another carrier, you might be able to upgrade to the iPhone 17 lineup at no additional cost. Here's how it works.
When you trade in an eligible iPhone (13 or newer) or Android smartphone in any condition, AT&T will give you up to $1,100 in trade-in credit. The credit is applied over 36 months, so you'll need to stick with AT&T as your carrier for at least three years. To get the full credit, you need to purchase either the iPhone 17 Pro or 17 Pro Max. Those who opt for the vanilla iPhone 17 or iPhone Air will only get up to $830 toward a new device.
The fine print on AT&T's iPhone 17 offer
There are a few more checkboxes you'll need to tick to qualify for AT&T's iPhone 17 trade-in offer. For starters, you'll need to upgrade your existing line with AT&T or activate a new one — on top of paying a $35 upgrade/activation fee. New customers must choose the AT&T Unlimited Starter SL plan, which costs about $76 per month before taxes and fees. If you're already an AT&T customer, you'll need to be on a qualifying 0% APR 36-month installment plan, with monthly payments up to $55.56. Bill credits can take up to 90 days to start appearing in your AT&T account.
If you decide to cancel your service before all credits have been applied, you'll be responsible for paying the remaining balance. Moreover, if your AT&T plan includes multiple lines, cancelling any line within 90 days of activating your iPhone 17 may void the offer. You can also add the AT&T Next Up Anytime perk ($10 per month) to your installment plan if you plan to upgrade your phone in the next couple of years.
What other iPhone 17 deals are out there?
AT&T offers a second promo for users switching from a different carrier: A $800 reward card to pay off an existing device and port in a new line with AT&T. This deal can be combined with the iPhone 17 trade-in offer. If you're still not convinced, AT&T isn't the only carrier offering lucrative deals. Competitors also have several ongoing offers to lure customers to make the switch. T-Mobile, for instance, is offering up to $1,100 in credits when you trade in an eligible phone in any condition toward the purchase of an iPhone 17 Pro. Credits are applied over 24 months (instead of 36 months on AT&T).
Verizon's major offer is $1,100 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible iPhone, Google, Motorola, or Samsung phone — in any condition. You'll also need to be signed up for Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate Plan, which starts at about $90 per month. Boost Mobile is getting in on the iPhone 17 action, too. Existing customers can get up to $830 off the price of a new iPhone with no trade-in required. It's a promo called Infinite Access for iPhone, which allows you to switch to the newest iPhone once you've been on the plan for at least 12 months and have an account in good standing.