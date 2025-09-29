iPhone 17's ScratchGate Might Have An Unexpected Fix: Salt
The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pros are still sold out online around the world, with Apple unable to match the demand for three of the four new iPhones that went on sale in stores on September 19. While the iPhone 17 series is a big success, the launch surfaced some issues. ScratchGate is the most prominent, a hashtag used on social media since September 19, when buyers discovered that the iPhone 17 Pro models on display in Apple retail stores were prone to scratching. But it turns out there might be a simple fix to ScratchGate. Cleaning the back of the handset with a salt solution could remove some scratches. However, you might not necessarily want to use or abuse the fix, as it's not exactly official.
Images posted on social media on September 19 showed the glass portion of the iPhone 17 Pros appeared to scuff easily. The aluminum chassis also seemed to be prone to scratching. In the days that followed, well-known teardown experts including JerryRigEverything and iFixit explained why the iPhone 17 Pros might be more likely to scratch and dent. The glass panel on the back seems to be fine, as is most of the aluminum, but the iPhone 17 Pro's rear camera module might get dented accidentally. Both sources pointed out the sharp corners of the camera plateau are a risk factor for scratches. Separately, drop tests showed the iPhone 17 Pro models are quite durable, but the aluminum chassis can get dented and scratched.
The salt "fix" might only work on the scratches that appear on the glass panel, not the scratches on the aluminum chassis. Also, even if salt-based cleaning solutions can be used, it's not something to be abused, as there's no guidance from Apple.
What's the deal with salt and the iPhone 17 Pro?
The iPhone maker has not released support documentation to explain what type of salt solution should be used to clean the back of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max if it gets scuffed. The purported fix was leaked from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman: "In the past few days, Apple corporate contacted retail store employees, telling them that they need to more regularly clean the backs of demo units by mixing a salt substance with their normal solution." As a reminder, Apple said last week that the scratches that went viral during the first day of in-store iPhone 17 sales were not scratches. Instead, Apple said the iPhone 17 models collected dirt from MagSafe stands.
Separately, 9to5Mac's Dylan McDonald reports that Apple retail stores have started placing silicone rings around the edges of the MagSafe stands to prevent material transfer. McDonald's iPhone 17 Pro got marks from a stand in an Apple Store. He mixed water and some sea salt to clean it, and the mixture worked.
Anyone can replicate the procedure at home. You can mix salt and water, and then try to remove any marks from the back glass. However, success isn't guaranteed. It's unclear what salt solution Apple uses to clean the iPhone 17 units it displays in stores. Also, the cleaning trick will probably not remove any scratches on the aluminum surfaces. Digital Trends points out that salt solutions can corrode aluminum. It's not something you'll want to abuse.
The best bet remains using a case on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. If your iPhone is already scratched, you should consider taking it to an Apple store and see what fixes they propose.