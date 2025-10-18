Apple's Premium iPhone Air Has A Clear Message For Samsung Galaxy Phones

The latest iPhone generation brought four new devices to the table, one of which is the iPhone Air – the lightest and sleekest smartphone Apple has produced thus far. With the iPhone Air, Apple seemingly argues that you can still squeeze fantastic performance out of a razor-thin device, without sacrificing durability, power, screen quality, and other premium features. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy lineup — one of the iPhone's chief foes — makes some of the biggest smartphones on the market right now in terms of dimensions. Take a look at the Galaxy S25, for instance. While the device only weighs 162 grams, we're still working with a 7.2mm thick phone.

Compared to the iPhone Air's 5.6mm ultra-thin profile, the S25 is definitely the bulkier of the two. The iPhone Air also packs in a bigger screen despite a slimmer chassis. But then there's the S25 Edge, a phone that more directly rivals the iPhone Air in terms of form factor. At only 5.8mm thick and weighing 163 grams, the S25 Edge is just about the same size as the iPhone Air. It also manages to house a bigger battery at 3,900 mAh and an additional camera. But in Apple's push for premium, a couple of design tweaks help to give the iPhone Air a win for feel and finish, while leaving room for hardware improvements down the line.