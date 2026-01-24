6 Costco Gadgets Under $25 That Are Actually Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco is a retail warehouse that has won over customers for many reasons. When you shop at Costco, you save money compared to other stores. Kind of. You technically spend a ton of money up front because you are often buying items in bulk — and because you need a membership to shop there. But you are still saving cash in the long run thanks to economies of scale. If you're looking to pay less per unit, Costco is the place for you.

While many people rely on Costco for their grocery and clothing needs, plenty of shoppers buy electronics through the outlet. It doesn't matter if you're purchasing a soundbar or a large pack of smart lights. These items are generally cheaper when compared to other stores. However, they can still be somewhat expensive. A 75" QLED Smart TV is still going to run you several hundred dollars. That doesn't mean you can't find extremely inexpensive gadgets at Costco, just that you have to scour their physical shelves and digital storefronts with a fine-toothed comb. Or you can just read this article to find these worthwhile products. We dove into Costco's website to find handy gadgets at good prices that customers rated an average of 4.0 stars or better out of 5.0.