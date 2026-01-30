Christopher Lambert's Cult Sci-Fi Prison Movie Is Streaming For Free

Even if we sometimes worry that AI is causing the collapse of everything, there's plenty of movies that take an even darker approach to the subject. While not all of these may be on par with some of the best movies about AI, this particular film stars an actor from a rather popular cult-classic franchise. However, let's hope the plot of this flick doesn't mesh with our reality any time soon.

While it's somewhat unlikely that 1992's "Fortress" will be topping anyone's best sci-fi films lists, fans of "Highlander" may appreciate Christopher Lambert as the star. "Fortress" is an ultra-violent flick that involves a married couple doing whatever it takes to escape a technology-driven prison. Unfortunately, low audience and critic reviews plague the film, though many do consider it a cult classic. It's also currently streaming for free, which is a major plus for those wanting to check it out.

Folks will have to decide for themselves how much they enjoy "Fortress," though there is at least one other terrifying AI-centric movie currently streaming that we can recommend if this one doesn't give you your fill. Of course, you should also be aware that 2026 is bringing about some new changes for streaming, at least, according to Roku. Nonetheless, anyone interested in sci-fi horrors, AI robots, and general sci-fi campiness should definitely give this one a watch when they have some time to kill.