Christopher Lambert's Cult Sci-Fi Prison Movie Is Streaming For Free
Even if we sometimes worry that AI is causing the collapse of everything, there's plenty of movies that take an even darker approach to the subject. While not all of these may be on par with some of the best movies about AI, this particular film stars an actor from a rather popular cult-classic franchise. However, let's hope the plot of this flick doesn't mesh with our reality any time soon.
While it's somewhat unlikely that 1992's "Fortress" will be topping anyone's best sci-fi films lists, fans of "Highlander" may appreciate Christopher Lambert as the star. "Fortress" is an ultra-violent flick that involves a married couple doing whatever it takes to escape a technology-driven prison. Unfortunately, low audience and critic reviews plague the film, though many do consider it a cult classic. It's also currently streaming for free, which is a major plus for those wanting to check it out.
Folks will have to decide for themselves how much they enjoy "Fortress," though there is at least one other terrifying AI-centric movie currently streaming that we can recommend if this one doesn't give you your fill. Of course, you should also be aware that 2026 is bringing about some new changes for streaming, at least, according to Roku. Nonetheless, anyone interested in sci-fi horrors, AI robots, and general sci-fi campiness should definitely give this one a watch when they have some time to kill.
Highlander star goes to AI prison in Fortress
For those that know, "Highlander" is a cult classic that contains one of the greatest movie lines of all time, and its star, Christopher Lambert, is no stranger to appearing in B- and C-level films. Though director Stuart Gordon's film "Fortress" may be the opposite of a film involving sword-fighting immortals from the 16th century, those with a taste for the ridiculous will likely appreciate it.
Set in 2017, "Fortress" follows John (Lambert) and Karen Brennick (Loryn Locklin), a married couple on the run from authorities after Karen gives birth to their second child — an act that's highly illegal. The two are sent to the corporate-controlled "Fortress" — a prison wherein they are subjugated to a variety of high-tech torture methods, including being psychologically probed by an AI commander known as Zed-10. Despite it all, the two have plans to escape. Along with Locklin and Lambert, "Fortress" also stars Kurtwood Smith, Vernon Wells, and Lincoln Kilpatrick, among others.
Currently, the film holds rather low scores on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 38% Tomatometer score, and a 40% Popcornmeter score. In a 2020 review for Gone With the Twins, critic Mike Massie states that "Action scenes are too infrequent, while revelations by both the heroes and the villains are unable to inspire immediacy." While this one may be more for hardcore Lambert fans or anyone who's into sci-fi schlock, you can check out "Fortress" on Tubi for free. Just don't be surprised if you find yourself switching to another '90s sci-fi movie — perhaps one written by James Cameron.