4 USB Gadgets From Costco That Are Absolute Must-Haves And 4 You Should Skip

There are so many useful USB gadgets out there, and you can buy many of them from Costco. However, while some provide various benefits, others may leave you disappointed. By utilizing the ratings system of the retailer's website, you can figure out which devices are must-haves and which ones should be skipped.

All of these USB gadgets have one thing in common: They utilize USB technology. How they use it greatly varies from one device to another. No matter the problem that you're trying to find a solution for, there's probably a USB gadget out there that will make things easier for you.

We looked at USB gadgets that are on sale at Costco, then we checked their average ratings and customer reviews to determine whether you should buy or avoid them. We gathered comments on social networks and reviews from reputable websites whenever possible to paint a more complete picture of each device. Our goal is to give you a better idea if each USB gadget should be added to your cart or not.