7 DIY Custom Gadgets That Predated 3D Printers

If you've ever watched "Star Trek," you're probably familiar with what the show calls "replicators" (or "food synthesizers" in the original series). These devices take basic materials and turn them into anything from food to weapons. Replicators are, at their core, a science-fiction precursor to the very real technology known as 3D printing.

3D printing is a method of quickly producing items by creating them one layer at a time. Imagine a standard ink-based printer outputting text or images across a piece of paper. Now picture the paper dropping by a fraction of a millimeter, whereupon the printer starts printing more ink layers on top of the existing deposits. Repeat that process for several minutes, hours, or even days, and in the end, you end up with a 3D object. That's how 3D printers work, but instead of ink, they use hard materials (such as plastic) that can hold their form. Many modern 3D-printed parts are reliable for several uses, although you should definitely steer clear of replacing your car's brakes with 3D-printed resin ones.

The world's first 3D printer was invented in 1981 and used UV light to cure liquid resin. When the light shone on the resin, the material polymerized to form solid plastic, and that process was repeated layer by layer. This method came to be known as stereolithography, and it paved the way for other 3D printing technologies, such as extrusion. Of course, as technology improved, so did 3D print quality and complexity. If you're so inclined, there are a number of unique, intricate projects you can try printing yourself!