4 Costco Fridges You Should Buy And 4 You Should Avoid

If you're thinking of buying a new refrigerator but don't know how to narrow down all the choices out there, we recommend heading over to Costco's website. The retailer is known for its excellent prices, even for those hoping to shop at Costco without a membership. But it also features a robust customer rating system on its website that will help you decide which fridges to consider before making your purchase.

You should always buy your tech from Costco for a number of reasons, and that guidance extends to appliances. Costco sells refrigerator models from popular manufacturers and niche brands alike, across all price ranges. Whether you want to splurge on a smart fridge or find something more budget-friendly, Costco has you covered.

For this roundup, we've selected refrigerators to either buy or avoid. We based our inclusions on average ratings on Costco's website, skipping any options with fewer than 100 reviews. We also supported our choices by scouting out comments on other shopping platforms, as well as reviews from reputable websites. You can find a more detailed methodology breakdown at the end of this article. With all this information on hand, we're hopeful you'll end up with a fridge that your whole family will love using.