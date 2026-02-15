4 Costco Fridges You Should Buy And 4 You Should Avoid
If you're thinking of buying a new refrigerator but don't know how to narrow down all the choices out there, we recommend heading over to Costco's website. The retailer is known for its excellent prices, even for those hoping to shop at Costco without a membership. But it also features a robust customer rating system on its website that will help you decide which fridges to consider before making your purchase.
You should always buy your tech from Costco for a number of reasons, and that guidance extends to appliances. Costco sells refrigerator models from popular manufacturers and niche brands alike, across all price ranges. Whether you want to splurge on a smart fridge or find something more budget-friendly, Costco has you covered.
For this roundup, we've selected refrigerators to either buy or avoid. We based our inclusions on average ratings on Costco's website, skipping any options with fewer than 100 reviews. We also supported our choices by scouting out comments on other shopping platforms, as well as reviews from reputable websites. You can find a more detailed methodology breakdown at the end of this article. With all this information on hand, we're hopeful you'll end up with a fridge that your whole family will love using.
Buy: Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Smart Refrigerator (RF29BB8600QL)
Samsung is popular for its consumer electronics — they have phones for every type of user, not to mention smart TVs that can give you hundreds of channels for free. However, Samsung also has a comprehensive lineup of quality refrigerators. The Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Smart Refrigerator (RF29BB8600QL), priced at $2,049.99, is one of its highest-rated models on Costco. It has an average score of 4.6 stars aggregated from more than 1,800 reviews. The fridge comes with a "FlexZone" middle drawer that you can customize using five temperature settings, so you can use it to store anything you want. You can even adjust the fridge's temperature and monitor its status from anywhere using Samsung's SmartThings app.
Costco shoppers love how spacious this Samsung fridge is. They also mention the convenient auto-fill pitcher in its Beverage Center, plus two ice cube size options in the bottom freezer. Buyers have also written several positive comments about its easy-to-clean, fingerprint-resistant finish. Several Best Buy customers appreciate the exact same things about this fridge — in fact, following more than 1,900 reviews, Best Buy reviewers have given it an even higher average rating of 4.7 stars.
Buy: LG Smart Standard-Depth MAX Refrigerator (LF30S8210S)
LG tops our list of the most reliable washing machine brands, and this track record carries over into its refrigerators. With an average score of 4.6 stars after nearly 400 reviews, the LG Smart Standard-Depth MAX Refrigerator (LF30S8210S) — which retails for $1,949.99 — is the brand's highest-rated fridge on Costco's website. And with 30 cubic feet of space, it's the model with the greatest capacity in this roundup. It sports a minimalist style with no handles, screens, or any other controls on its exterior. This fridge is also compatible with the LG ThinQ app, so you can manage it remotely. You can even track its energy usage and filter status through the app.
The LG LF30S8210S received mostly favorable reviews from Costco shoppers for its simplicity and spacious interior, which resists hitting full capacity even over the holidays. One user described the fridge's "Full-Convert Drawer" as "very helpful," since it can be used for freezing as well as refrigerating. Customers on the official LG website also report being fans of this fridge's space allowance, convertible drawers, and convenient self-closing doors.
Buy: Café 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (CGE29DP4TW2)
Café is a premium brand owned by GE Appliances, and the Café 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (CGE29DP4TW2) is a testament to the company's modern approach to fridge design. It comes with a hefty price tag of $3,849.99, but Costco shoppers seem to think it's worth it — they've collectively given the appliance an impressive average score of 4.6 stars, which is based on more than 100 reviews. With five temperature options and glass dividers to organize your food, the fridge's convertible center drawer offers ample flexibility. The fridge also has a humidity control system that keeps your leafy vegetables fresh for much longer, plus a flat freezer compartment for storing pizzas, sheets of cookie dough, and all sorts of thin frozen items.
In Costco reviews about the Café CGE29DP4TW2, buyers speak favorably about the fridge's aesthetics, quiet operation, and smart shelf placements. On Best Buy's website, where the fridge has over 200 reviews and holds an average rating of 4.5 stars, shoppers are impressed by the refillable water pitcher's reliability, as well as the stylish LED backlight and glass shelving in the fridge's interior.
Buy: KitchenAid Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator (KRQC506MPS)
Among our four recommended fridges, the KitchenAid Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator (KRQC506MPS) has the smallest capacity at 19.4 cubic feet, which explains its lower price point of $1,879.99. But even at that price, you don't need to expect less from this appliance compared to more expensive models. KitchenAid has proved itself to be a brand that excels at making more than just stand mixers — on Costco's website, this fridge has an average rating of 4.5 stars based on more than 200 reviews. It comes with a proprietary food care system that maintains optimal temperatures in all areas of the fridge to keep your food fresh for longer. The right side of the freezer, called the "Custom Freeze Zone," lets you adjust temperatures based on what you're storing in it.
Costco customers love the fact that you can access the four compartments of the KitchenAid KRQC506MPS independently, and the freezer's clear pull-out bins make it easy to organize your food. Additionally, according to Reviewed, this fridge combines a high-end feel with remarkable temperature performance. Although its freezer space is on the lower end, that doesn't pose a problem for smaller families.
Avoid: Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator (WRS321SDHZ)
The Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator (WRS321SDHZ) is the first of our refrigerators we recommend avoiding. Following more than 1,900 reviews, it has an average rating of 3.9 stars. With a price tag of $1,179.99, this fridge comes with a space-saving caddy for holding cans and bottles, a deli drawer for meat and cheese, and a water dispenser with touch controls. However, Whirlpool sits at the bottom of our rankings for major washing machine brands, and with the Whirlpool WRS321SDHZ, the company's delivery on refrigerator quality isn't great, either.
Many Costco buyers have stated the Whirlpool WRS321SDHZ has a loud compressor, which can be disruptive in an otherwise quiet home. Customers also took issue with the fridge's non-adjustable shelves, and several people experienced leakage from the fridge's water dispenser. While this appliance received a slightly higher average score of 4.1 stars from Best Buy customers following more than 2,400 reviews, noise level complaints remained prevalent. Rtings.com also commented on the fridge's inability to keep produce fresh owing to humidity issues inside its crisper drawers.
Avoid: GE Counter-Depth French-Door Refrigerator (GWE19JGLWW)
With an average rating of 3.9 stars from nearly 600 reviews on Costco's website, the GE Counter-Depth French-Door Refrigerator (GWE19JGLWW) is another refrigerator worth passing over. It features an ice maker with a water filtration system, two-level storage baskets in the freezer, and internal controls with a display showing the fridge's temperature. However, at $1,949.99, you should be able to expect better performance and design from this fridge. According to consumers, it doesn't exactly deliver on either.
Like the Whirlpool WRS321SDHZ, noisiness is an oft-reported problem with the GE GWE19JGLWW among Costco shoppers. Some buyers also take issue with its limited freezer space, uneven temperatures causing ice buildup in some areas of the fridge, and an ice maker that generates too much ice for the ice box. Some customers also pointed out the internal water dispenser's inefficient design; to activate it, you have to press a button inside the fridge and fill your glass while keeping the open door stable. On GE's official website, we also saw negative feedback about wasted space inside the refrigerator that could have been repurposed for increased capacity.
Avoid: Frigidaire Platinum Series Retro Compact 2-Door Fridge (EFR451)
With a capacity of just 4.5 cubic feet and a price of $329.99, the Frigidaire Platinum Series Retro Compact 2-Door Fridge (EFR451) is both compact and affordable. However, the fridge's low price doesn't appear to make up for its shortcomings. Based on more than 100 reviews, Costco shoppers gave this appliance an average score of just 3.4 stars. The retro-looking fridge features slide-out glass shelves for storage, an energy-saving compressor, and reversible doors you can install to open from either the left or the right.
Despite its decent freezer space for a small refrigerator, Costco buyers report ample problems with the Frigidaire EFR451. It apparently gets too cold inside; ice buildup occurs at the rear wall of the fridge, and there's often excess frost in the freezer. Additionally, despite its size, the fridge makes a loud vibrating sound. Feedback from Walmart customers also supports complaints about noise and internal frosting. There are also numerous instances of shoppers from both Costco and Walmart receiving the fridge with dents and other kinds of physical damage.
Avoid: Maytag Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Exterior Ice and Water Dispenser (MSS25C4MGZ)
At an average rating of 3.5 stars following nearly 400 reviews from Costco shoppers, the Maytag Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Exterior Ice and Water Dispenser (MSS25C4MGZ) has the lowest average score in this entire roundup. For $1,099.99, you get a fridge with 25 cubic feet of capacity, a special temperature-controlled freezer bin (so your ice cream is always ready for scooping), and an exterior water and ice dispenser. Unfortunately, the Maytag MSS25C4MGZ also comes with numerous issues, according to Costco customers.
The most common complaint about this appliance is that it has a noisy compressor. Buyers also repeatedly mention problems with leaky dispensers and inconsistent temperatures. In addition, since its shelves aren't adjustable, some customers find themselves unable to maximize the fridge's full capacity. Over 1,100 reviewers on The Home Depot's website gave it a slightly higher average rating of 3.9 stars, but they still mention the same issues — namely high noise levels and water leaks.
How we chose Costco fridges to buy or avoid
We based our selections of Costco refrigerators on the retailer's customer rating system on its website. We considered fridges with an average rating of at least 4.5 stars as reliable purchases, while we flagged fridges with average ratings of under 4 stars as ones you should skip. To ensure those ratings represented customer feedback accurately, we only selected refrigerators with at least 100 buyer reviews.
To support Costco customer ratings on these refrigerators, we also consulted reviews from shoppers on other platforms, such as Amazon and Best Buy. Collectively, all these user ratings and comments speak to why you should either purchase or skip a given refrigerator on this list.