This Popular Electronic Suddenly Disappeared From Costco Shelves

There's no telling what you may find at a Costco, but we can tell you it's not going to be a certain video game console. With news like Valve confirming fans' worst fears about the Steam Machine and the cost of electronic components going up, it's been a rough time for gamers and consumer electronics in general over the past several months. Now, it looks like the gaming community is suffering another blow, as Costco is no longer carrying Xbox consoles or games in the U.S. or U.K.

While it took users across the web to first make the discovery, Costco has seemingly stopped carrying Xbox gaming systems. While the reasoning is rather ambiguous, there can be several motivating factors for the decision, including rising costs and slumping sales concerning the console. Considering Business Insider notes that Costco is the third largest retailer in the world just behind Walmart and Amazon, the decision can be a significant loss for gamers.

Other video game systems and gaming titles are still available at Costco, and you can even find enough items through the retailer to build your own retro arcade if you want to, but don't expect to find anything Xbox-related any time soon. This may also stand as further evidence that users should go with the PlayStation 5 over an Xbox in 2026. However, Microsoft has also confirmed that there will be another Xbox console after the X and S series.