This Popular Electronic Suddenly Disappeared From Costco Shelves
There's no telling what you may find at a Costco, but we can tell you it's not going to be a certain video game console. With news like Valve confirming fans' worst fears about the Steam Machine and the cost of electronic components going up, it's been a rough time for gamers and consumer electronics in general over the past several months. Now, it looks like the gaming community is suffering another blow, as Costco is no longer carrying Xbox consoles or games in the U.S. or U.K.
While it took users across the web to first make the discovery, Costco has seemingly stopped carrying Xbox gaming systems. While the reasoning is rather ambiguous, there can be several motivating factors for the decision, including rising costs and slumping sales concerning the console. Considering Business Insider notes that Costco is the third largest retailer in the world just behind Walmart and Amazon, the decision can be a significant loss for gamers.
Other video game systems and gaming titles are still available at Costco, and you can even find enough items through the retailer to build your own retro arcade if you want to, but don't expect to find anything Xbox-related any time soon. This may also stand as further evidence that users should go with the PlayStation 5 over an Xbox in 2026. However, Microsoft has also confirmed that there will be another Xbox console after the X and S series.
Costco no longer carries Microsoft Xbox products
If you go to the Costco website and search for "Xbox," it's likely you will either find nothing or a list of consoles, games, and accessories that have little to do with Microsoft or Xbox. Unfortunately, this has been an ongoing problem for a while now, as ResetEra user kubev first discovered the lack of console stock back in September 2025. Interestingly, both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the PlayStation 5 are still available, though the former is only available to members.
Additionally, Costco had indeed confirmed that it will no longer be carrying Xbox stock, including both the Series X and Series S consoles. Former IGN employee Destin Legarie posted on X that the Costco confirmed it will no longer be stocking the Microsoft systems, citing a "business decision." Though Costco provided a murky answer, one reason may be that hardware sales have been declining for the past two years, as noted by IGN. There's also the fact that Microsoft has raised the price of the Xbox numerous times, including another raise in September 2025.
While other retailers such as Amazon still carry the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S, it can still be quite an issue for consumers when 2026 is already shaping up to be one of the most expensive years in tech. It also doesn't help that AI data centers are driving up the cost of everyday items. It'll be interesting to see how Microsoft tackles its next system.