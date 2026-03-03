9 Costco Gadgets Every Kitchen Should Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Somewhere in your kitchen right now, there's a gadget having an existential crisis. Maybe it's the bread maker you used twice in 2023, still in decent shape, gathering dust behind newer mistakes. The juicer that seemed revolutionary until you had to clean pulp out of 17 tiny crevices. Or the fancy mandoline slicer that seemed genius until the first near-miss with your fingertips. Kitchen gadgets are like gym memberships — we buy them with optimism, use them with declining enthusiasm, and eventually pretend they don't exist. And the truly valuable ones? They never make it to the cabinet graveyard. They show up, do the job, and make you wonder how you ever managed without them. But the line between "clever purchase" and "why did I waste my money on this" comes down to a simple question: three months after buying it, would you buy it again?

We have pulled together nine Costco kitchen products that have earned their spots through user validation. The products included solve everyday problems without overlapping with each other and, more importantly, are from manufacturers with established reputations for quality. And buying your tech from Costco, be it for the kitchen or elsewhere, gives the extra pricing advantage. From an air fryer that eliminates appliance clutter to a motion-sensor trash can that improves kitchen hygiene, these gadgets will make your kitchen smarter and more efficient. All products have achieved a minimum average rating of 4.3 stars on the Costco website, according to buyers with firsthand experience.