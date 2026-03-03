9 Costco Gadgets Every Kitchen Should Have
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Somewhere in your kitchen right now, there's a gadget having an existential crisis. Maybe it's the bread maker you used twice in 2023, still in decent shape, gathering dust behind newer mistakes. The juicer that seemed revolutionary until you had to clean pulp out of 17 tiny crevices. Or the fancy mandoline slicer that seemed genius until the first near-miss with your fingertips. Kitchen gadgets are like gym memberships — we buy them with optimism, use them with declining enthusiasm, and eventually pretend they don't exist. And the truly valuable ones? They never make it to the cabinet graveyard. They show up, do the job, and make you wonder how you ever managed without them. But the line between "clever purchase" and "why did I waste my money on this" comes down to a simple question: three months after buying it, would you buy it again?
We have pulled together nine Costco kitchen products that have earned their spots through user validation. The products included solve everyday problems without overlapping with each other and, more importantly, are from manufacturers with established reputations for quality. And buying your tech from Costco, be it for the kitchen or elsewhere, gives the extra pricing advantage. From an air fryer that eliminates appliance clutter to a motion-sensor trash can that improves kitchen hygiene, these gadgets will make your kitchen smarter and more efficient. All products have achieved a minimum average rating of 4.3 stars on the Costco website, according to buyers with firsthand experience.
Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer GAF858
If your oven feels like overkill and your stovetop feels like too much work, the Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer might be the middle ground. Priced at $59.99 at Costco, this air fryer is big enough to feed a crowd and compact enough not to hijack your counter space. The 8-quart basket is the real win. Unlike the older round designs, the square shape makes better use of space, fitting more in a single layer. It comes with seven one-touch cooking functions, including optional preheat and turn reminders to help with even cooking.
Steamy Kitchen appreciated the air fryer's larger capacity, which makes it practical for families. The review also praised its sleek, durable construction, noting that it doesn't feel "plasticky" and has a vibrant LCD screen with intuitive digital controls. It produces crunchy results with no oil, thanks to the FryForce 360-degree technology. Several longtime Gourmia owners mention replacing older models after years of use and upgrading to this newer 8-quart version, a strong sign of customer retention.
Buyers found the appliance a game-changer for its capacity and easy-to-navigate control panel. For households that rely on air frying several times a week, the Gourmia 8-Quart strikes the right balance — it's spacious without being bulky, simple without being basic, and powerful enough to handle everything from weeknight dinners to game-day snacks, and buyers have rewarded it with an overall 4.6-star rating, a solid average score considering it has received over 2,000 reviews.
Cuckoo 6-cup Twin Pressure Rice Cooker
Rice cookers might seem like specialized equipment, but for households that cook rice multiple times a week, a dedicated appliance makes sense — especially one from Cuckoo, a Korean brand that built its entire reputation on perfecting this single task. The Cuckoo 6-cup Twin Pressure Rice Cooker is engineered to master rice in all its variations. SmartFindToday highlights how the dual pressure settings allow users to fine-tune rice texture from firm to softer finishes, a feature that seems minor until you use it daily and realize how much it matters.
The system maintains stable pressure throughout the cooking cycle, producing evenly cooked grains with proper fluffy texture. You won't find any mushy bottom layer or undercooked top, just consistent results. The 6-cup capacity hits the practical sweet spot. It's enough for a family dinner with leftovers, but not so large as to encourage waste. Users praise it as a reliable choice, saying it's worth every penny for anyone who takes their rice seriously. Many share that it noticeably improves taste and texture, regardless of the rice brand, and appreciate the added convenience of the built-in voice guide.
Its advanced cooking algorithm senses the type of grain and monitors the internal temperature in real time. This preset program handles different rice varieties, from white, brown, and sushi, to porridge, without manual adjustment. The keep-warm function maintains serving temperature for hours without drying out the rice, a feature useful when dinner timings get complicated. With a 4.4-star average, at Costco's $229.99 price point, it represents significant value for anyone who consumes rice frequently.
Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine (by De'Longhi)
For many, coffee is more than a caffeine fix. Research suggests coffee actually helps you live longer, adding another reason to take your daily brew seriously. Nespresso's Pixie is espresso without the drama. You don't require a milk frother. There's no complicated menu system, and it's barely larger than a dictionary. It's designed for people who want consistent espresso quickly, without the morning ritual becoming a whole tiring session. You just need to insert the capsule, press the button, and tadah! A properly extracted coffee. Yes, that's it.
Home Coffee Expert calls attention to Pixie's fast preheating and slim profile. At 4.6 x 12.76 x 9.25 inches, it fits easily into small kitchens — apartments, dorm rooms, office kitchenettes — without dominating the counter. The 19-bar pressure pump delivers proper extraction, and the 25-second heat-up time means you are not waiting around. Owners frequently mention replacing bulkier machines and appreciating how efficiently the Pixie uses space while still producing hot, well-balanced espresso and lungo. The compact sizing doesn't sacrifice functionality. The 24-ounce water tank is appropriate for one- to two-person households, minimizing frequent refilling. It also operates quietly, making early mornings less disruptive.
Among other tech accessories that change the game for coffee drinkers, the Pixie is a complexity-free kitchen gadget that earned a solid 4.5-star rating from Costco buyers. You can find it on the website if you're a member. Otherwise, it's also available on Amazon for $187.95.
Ninja Professional Blender with Auto-IQ
Blenders often fail at their core task: thoroughly blending. The Ninja Professional addresses this with a powerful motor and Auto-IQ technology that automatically adjusts speed and pulsing patterns for smoother results. Tom's Guide commended the Ninja Professional Plus for its formidable ice-crushing ability and smooth blending, highlighting the strength of its motor and the practical usefulness of the Auto-IQ presets. The publication observes that performance feels stronger than the price suggests, a sentiment reflected in several user reviews praising its power and value.
Owners say it handles tough ingredients like frozen fruit, oats, almonds, and leafy greens with ease. The 72-ounce (64-ounce max liquid capacity) pitcher is a clear upgrade for those moving from smaller personal blenders, making it easier to prepare larger batches. Once you press the smoothie button, it runs through an optimized cycle, starting slowly to pull ingredients down, ramping up to pulverize, and finishing with pulses to ensure uniformity. Ingredients are hit from multiple angles, reducing the frustrating problem of intact strawberries hiding at the bottom even after 5 minutes of blending.
For households serious about smoothies or frequently tackling tough ingredients like frozen fruit or leafy greens, the Ninja Professional delivers commercial-grade results at consumer pricing. Grab it from Costco, where it has an average rating of 4.6 stars, if you are a member. Amazon users can purchase it for $150.78 from the site. Its high value makes it a Costco gadget worth gifting, especially to anyone focused on healthier routines.
FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing System Starter Kit
Food waste has a way of silently draining your wallet. A bag of spinach wilts. Chicken gets freezer burn. Leftovers disappear into the back of the fridge despite good intentions. The FoodSaver system steps in at exactly that friction point. It removes air from storage bags to extend freshness, and when properly sealed, foods can last longer than with traditional storage methods or zip-top bags. For anyone who shops in bulk or meal preps on Sunday, the pocket and time savings can add up quickly.
Handy Homestead Reviews describes the FoodSaver as quick to get comfortable with and easy to maintain, noting thoughtful, practical touches such as rear cord storage and an integrated drip tray that helps contain mess when sealing moist foods. These features make daily use cleaner and easier, avoiding the fuss. The vacuum-sealing process is simple: place food in the bag, insert the open end into the sealer, and press the button. The machine vacuums air out and heat-seals the edge in seconds. Users report significant reductions in freezer burn and spoiled produce.
Beyond preservation, sealed bags enable sous vide cooking and compress marinated foods for faster flavor absorption. With an average rating of 4.4 stars, the $129.99 Costco bundle includes rolls in two sizes, precut heat-seal bags, and zipper bags, providing enough supplies to determine if vacuum sealing fits your routine before needing refills. For households juggling busy schedules and bulk purchases, the FoodSaver can help you save money as well.
Kohler 48-Liter Motion Sensor Trash Can
You don't realize how irritating it is to touch a trash can lid until you no longer have to. The Kohler 48-liter motion sensor model eliminates that small but constant annoyance, with a responsive sensor and whisper-quiet motor that opens the lid smoothly without the jarring mechanical sounds common in cheaper units. nLoop calls it a luxury item in a category that rarely earns that label, and that framing feels accurate. This is not a shiny bin trying to look modern. It blends seamlessly into modern kitchens rather than standing out as a utilitarian afterthought. nLoop also highlights the bin's internal hinge, which prevents wall scuffing, and its durable build quality. The stainless steel construction resists fingerprints and cleans easily.
Buyers love the rechargeable USB design, saying it relieves the constant cycle of battery replacements. Many also appreciate the removable inner liner, which makes cleanup easy when bags leak and keeps the exterior looking polished by fully concealing the trash bag. The motion sensor is intelligently calibrated: It opens when you intend it to, stays open while you are working, and closes a few seconds after you step away. Several initially hesitated at the price, only to admit weeks later that they wouldn't go back to step-pedal models that slide backward and scuff walls. For busy kitchens where hygiene and convenience matter, the Kohler trash can, which earned a 4.6-star average rating, proves surprisingly essential. It is currently priced at $159.99 on Costco.
Almond Cow Complete Plant-Based Milk System
With between 30 and 50 million Americans managing lactose intolerance, and many choosing veganism, plant-based milk alternatives have shifted from specialty items to pantry staples. But store-bought versions are expensive, often $4-6 per carton, and frequently contain stabilizers, thickeners, and preservatives. The Almond Cow system lets users make fresh nut milk at home for a fraction of the cost, with complete control over ingredients.
Homes & Gardens calls the Almond Cow one of the fastest nut milk makers they have tested, making preservative-free milk in under a minute without pre-soaking and producing enough to serve a family in one batch. The publication highlights its simple setup and countertop-friendly design as part of its appeal, along with the six-cup capacity and ability to make coffee creamer. They describe it as both practical and surprisingly enjoyable to use.
The process is remarkably simple. Put nuts (or oats, seeds, coconut) into the filter basket, add water to the base, and start the button. Reviewers appreciate how easy it is to clean and how versatile it feels, from experimenting with custom nut blends to making coffee creamer and even reusing the leftover pulp in the breakfast bowls. Users also praise the taste difference, calling it fresher, cleaner, and more flavorful than commercial alternatives. Several mention that the Costco price of $249.99 makes the 4.6-star-rated system an especially worthwhile purchase for frequent non-dairy milk drinkers. For households committed to plant-based diets or managing dairy restrictions, the Almond Cow transforms a recurring expense into a manageable routine.
Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker
Home entertaining usually means one of three things: Hiring a bartender, playing bartender, or defaulting to wine and beer. The Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker offers a middle path: automated mixing with balanced results. Insert a cocktail capsule, add your preferred spirit, choose strength, and the machine delivers a properly proportioned cocktail in seconds. As smart gadgets for brewing beer and crafting drinks at home continue to gain popularity, the Bartesian represents the cocktail side of that shift, using automation to simplify and control beverage preparation. Instead of measuring syrups and citrus by hand, the capsule system contains bitters, extracts, and juice concentrates for classics like margaritas, cosmopolitans, old fashioneds, and whiskey sours. It helps you keep costs flexible and also allows you to control quality.
Good Housekeeping praises the Bartesian for removing the effort from home mixology while preserving variety. The machine also earned a Good Housekeeping Kitchen Gear Award. Cosmopolitan calls it a worthwhile splurge, arguing that it justifies the investment by helping hosts recreate bar-quality drinks at home, reducing the need for pricey nights out. Hosts say it quickly becomes the focal point of gatherings due to its fast setup, minimal cleanup, and Costco's pricing — often including a sample pack — strengthens the value proposition. For households that entertain regularly, the Bartesian Cocktail Maker removes the stress from drink service without sacrificing quality or choice, as evidenced by its 4.8-star average rating on this list. Buy it from Costco if you are a member, or order it from Amazon at $399.
Cuisinart 5-in-1 Digital Griddler
The Cuisinart Griddler solves the problem of wanting grilled food without resorting to a large outdoor grill. It functions as a contact grill (panini press), half grill/half griddle, full grill, or full griddle, with independent temperature controls for each plate. This flexibility makes it valuable for quick meals when traditional cooking methods feel like overkill. The Spruce Eats appreciates the Griddler's versatility and consistent heat, praising the removable, dishwasher-safe plates. Positioned as the entry-level model in the Griddler lineup, it delivers practical functionality with simple controls and no unnecessary extras.
Owners say they use it almost daily, cooking everything from chicken and pork chops to burgers and steaks, acknowledging how quickly it heats and how evenly it cooks. Many mention it performs well enough to replace outdoor grilling for everyday meals. The floating hinge adjusts to food thickness — from thin vegetables to thick burgers — maintaining contact without crushing. The reversible plates (a flat griddle on one side, and a ridged grill on the other) eliminate the need for separate appliances.
The cleanup is simple: Plates detach and go straight into the dishwasher, and the drip tray effectively catches excess grease. It's petite and stores easily, yet the cooking surface fits two full sandwiches or four burger patties at once. For singles, couples, or small families, the Cuisinart Griddler delivers flexible grilling in a compact countertop format. Costco members can claim the 4.6-star-rated Cuisinart from the website. Non-Costco members can buy from Amazon for $119.99.
How we picked these products
We all need no-nonsense kitchen gadgets that actually help. The more practical they are, the more often we use them.
Every product on this list has a 4.3-star rating or higher, is verified by users, serves a rational role in the kitchen, and fills a specific need without competing with another tool on the list. Brand reputation for durability and customer service was non-negotiable in our selection process, and expert reviews were included to confirm the performance of these kitchen gadgets beyond customer feedback.
What survived this filter represents tools that actually work as advertised, hold up over time, and make cooking easier. In a crowded market with short-lived trends, these are the ones that justify their space.