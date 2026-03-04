8 Cool New USB Gadgets To Add To Your Workshop Or Garage
A lot of hard work happens in the workshop and garage, so you're going to need all the tools you can get. With new USB gadgets and devices being released all the time, it might be hard to keep up, so we're going to help you figure out exactly what you should buy through this roundup.
We already have a list of smart devices to add to your workshop or garage, but these USB gadgets are much simpler and more affordable. They're all powered by a built-in battery that can be recharged through different USB ports, and they serve various functions. Extra lighting, a handy cleaning tool, and a gadget to keep you cool are just some of the things you can expect from our selections.
For this roundup, we highlight new USB gadgets that serve different purposes in the workshop and garage. All of them have received an average score of at least 4.0 stars from Amazon shoppers after a significant number of reviews, so you know they're really worth buying. We've also highlighted comments from customers, as well as from professional reviewers, to give you even more reasons to buy these devices.
Airsure Portable Tire Inflator
The Airsure Portable Tire Inflator is a welcome addition to any workshop or garage, as it can be used on car tires, bike tires, motorcycle tires, basketballs, and camping gear. For $20.56 on Amazon, this device delivers up to 150 PSI, which can inflate tires in minutes. The gadget also has an LCD screen that displays a real-time pressure reading, an LED light to use in the dark, a USB-C port for charging its battery, and a USB-A port for charging other devices. It's apparently great at what it does, with an average score of 4.7 stars following more than 100 reviews.
According to reviewers, the Airsure Portable Tire Inflator works as advertised, and it's very easy to use. Its battery life is decent, and while it can be one of the car gadgets in your glove compartment or trunk, it's also great to keep in the garage because of its wide range of uses with its attachments. However, some customers have mentioned that you should give the device time to cool down after extended usage.
T-Sun Rechargeable Work Light
Your workshop or garage should be well-lit, but if you need extra lighting on specific parts of your project, you should buy the T-Sun Rechargeable Work Light. You'll get two lights for $26.99, in a bundle with an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon following more than 100 reviews. The device provides stable lighting with three brightness levels, and it's heat and shock-resistant with waterproofing for added durability. It comes with a built-in 4,000 mAh battery that can be recharged through its USB-C port, but it can also charge other devices using its USB-A port.
The T-Sun Rechargeable Work Light is very useful as you can use its stand, hook, or magnets to position it anywhere. And its brightness is impressive, as many Amazon customers point out in their reviews. Its battery lasts a significant amount of time, so there's often no need to recharge in the middle of using it. There were some concerns with the switches, as they could be difficult to find in the dark, but this USB gadget is generally considered a dependable product for illuminating specific spots or wide areas.
Antaha Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
The Antaha Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, which has an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon with more than 400 reviews, could be the perfect cleaning tool for your workshop or garage. Despite its compact design, the device offers suction power of up to 11,000Pa, and its battery can last up to 30 minutes on a single charge. It comes with a charging cable to plug into its USB-C port, and to expand its capabilities, it comes with attachments including a flat mouth nozzle, a bevel mouth nozzle, a wide mouth nozzle, a big brush, a static brush, and a small brush.
The size of the Antaha Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner makes it very easy to use, but its surprisingly strong suction can pick up all kinds of dust and debris, according to reviews. The vacuum is easy to maneuver because it's very light, so you can clean every nook and cranny, shoppers also said. A review by Happy Life Buy calls out the gadget's relatively short battery life and small dustbin capacity, but says that the product makes up for these shortcomings with its powerful suction and wide range of attachments.
Litheli U20 Cordless Drill Set
Every set of tools should include a cordless drill, and if you don't have one yet, you should check out the Litheli U20 Cordless Drill Set. The package, which costs $62.99 on Amazon and has an average score of 4.6 stars after almost 200 reviews, includes a 64-piece kit of drill bits that are neatly packed in a container. The drill itself delivers 443 In-lbs of torque to easily penetrate wood or metal, and it's lightweight with an anti-slip handle, so your hands won't get tired from using it. The main selling point of the device, however, is its 2.0Ah Smart U-Battery, which you can swap out and recharge through a USB-C cable. The battery also works as a portable power bank for other devices, with a maximum capacity of 10,000 mAH.
While Amazon shoppers appreciate the solid quality and reliable performance of the Litheli U20 Cordless Drill Set, there are even more positive comments on the power provided by its battery system. Toolguyd said in its review of Litheli's cordless tools that it was particularly impressed by the power source, as unlike other brands that design rechargeable power tools with built-in batteries, Litheli focused on creating a power bank that works with all of its products.
Hoto EdgeFlow Cordless Electric Scissors
Any workshop or garage needs scissors, but you can level up your cutting game with the Hoto EdgeFlow Cordless Electric Scissors. With an average score of 4.2 stars on Amazon, following more than 100 ratings, the $69.99 device can cut through cardboard, leather, and rigid plastics, among other substances. There are two settings: Eco for regular work and Boost when you need the extra power. The device has a titanium-coated blade that's resistant to wear and corrosion, and a self-sharpening mode to further extend its life. You'll also be able to replace its blade easily and without tools when the time comes, though. You can charge the electric scissors through the USB-C port, and you can check its battery level on its smart display, so you'll know if you need to plug it in.
The Hoto EdgeFlow Cordless Electric Scissors are amazing because they're capable of cutting smoothly through all kinds of materials. They're comfortable to hold because of the ergonomic design, and have good battery life, according to reviews on Amazon. A few shoppers warned that the scissors are designed for right-handed people, though, and are awkward for left-handed people to use. Review Central shows how effortless it is to cut cardboard using this USB gadget, so it's perfect if you're always opening boxes or cutting up sturdy materials for your projects.
JisuLife Ultra 2 Portable Handheld Fan
JisuLife, a brand that's behind one of our favorite gadgets from ShowStoppers at CES 2026, will keep you cool and comfortable in the workshop or garage with the JisuLife Ultra 2 Portable Handheld Fan. Sold for $76.49, this USB gadget has an average score of 4.6 stars after more than 500 ratings from Amazon shoppers. It's primarily a portable fan that's powered by a 43,000 rpm motor that can deliver wind speeds of up to 17 m/s. However, it's also a power bank, a flashlight, a jet fan, and an air pump, with these two latter functions made possible by a series of attachments that come with it. Inside the device is a 9,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, so it won't be out of commission for long if you maximize its battery life of up to 25 hours.
The JisuLife Ultra 2 Portable Handheld Fan surpassed the expectations of Amazon customers with its solid build quality and powerful output, despite its size. They also said its battery lasts a long time, so it's great for using outdoors as well. In one review, The Tech Revolutionist described the device as "small but mighty," and the fact that it's a five-in-one multi-tool makes it even more interesting. The high-pitched noise that it makes isn't ideal, according to The Gadgeteer, but its impressive output and helpful attachments make up for it.
Fanttik NEX S2 Pro Electric Screwdriver
When using a manual screwdriver on a project that takes a lot of time to finish, your hands are at risk of fatigue. To avoid this, you need something like the Fanttik NEX S2 Pro Electric Screwdriver. The device has an average score of 4.7 stars on Amazon, following more than 500 reviews, and offers seven torque settings that go as high as 6N·m — enough to handle most tasks in the workshop or garage. It comes in a magnetic storage case that holds 20 bits, an extension rod, and a 90-degree angle adapter. You can charge the electric screwdriver's 2,000 mAh battery through its USB-C port, or through the USB-C port on the case while the device is placed inside.
The Fanttik NEX S2 Pro Electric Screwdriver offers a surprising amount of torque for a small device, and it feels like a premium product because of its build quality, according to Amazon shoppers. There were also many comments on the usefulness of the 90-degree angle adapter when reaching into narrow spaces and assembling various DIY projects. Meanwhile, robotics and AI YouTuber Kevin Wood demonstrated how easy it is to connect the different attachments of the Fanttik NEX S2 Pro Electric Screwdriver in his review of the device.
JBL Flip 7 Portable Speaker
While working on a task, you might need some music in the background to help you relax and focus. For this purpose, we recommend the JBL Flip 7 Portable Speaker, which you can get from Amazon. The USB-C chargeable Bluetooth speaker, which has an average score of 4.6 stars following more than 2,300 reviews, offers up to 16 hours of usage with Playtime Boost, multi-speaker connections through Auracast, and maximum performance with AI Sound Boost. The device is waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof, so while you can take it anywhere you go, it's also protected from many of the accidents that can happen in your workshop or garage.
JBL speakers are Amazon customer favorites, and it shows in the comments for the JBL Flip 7 Portable Speaker. Shoppers love its amazing sound and long battery life, and comment on how easy it is to pair with your mobile device. The device's durability and waterproofing also make it perfect for taking outdoors to occasions such as pool or beach parties, according to the customer reviews. What Hi-Fi? gave the Bluetooth speaker a perfect score for the quality of its audio and strong set of features, while SoundGuys focused on its improved durability and additional connection options.
How we chose these USB gadgets for the workshop or garage
The USB gadgets that we featured in this roundup are new to Amazon and started selling on the retailer's website in 2025. All of them also carry an average rating of 4.0 stars or more on the platform after at least 100 reviews, to ensure the quality of each product.
For each USB gadget, we also gathered positive feedback from the ratings left by customers on Amazon's website. We paired them with reviews from other reputable sites, if available, to further showcase the reasons why these devices will be a great addition to your workshop or garage.