8 Cool New USB Gadgets To Add To Your Workshop Or Garage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A lot of hard work happens in the workshop and garage, so you're going to need all the tools you can get. With new USB gadgets and devices being released all the time, it might be hard to keep up, so we're going to help you figure out exactly what you should buy through this roundup.

We already have a list of smart devices to add to your workshop or garage, but these USB gadgets are much simpler and more affordable. They're all powered by a built-in battery that can be recharged through different USB ports, and they serve various functions. Extra lighting, a handy cleaning tool, and a gadget to keep you cool are just some of the things you can expect from our selections.

For this roundup, we highlight new USB gadgets that serve different purposes in the workshop and garage. All of them have received an average score of at least 4.0 stars from Amazon shoppers after a significant number of reviews, so you know they're really worth buying. We've also highlighted comments from customers, as well as from professional reviewers, to give you even more reasons to buy these devices.