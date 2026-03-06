4 Common Online Credit Card Scams (And How You Can Avoid Them)

The risks of walking around with your credit card are obvious, but it's hard to be aware of all the countless online scams that may target your card. The scammer's objective in both situations is the same: to steal your card details and use it for payments.

Online scams typically operate on a sophisticated level, especially since AI-based tools became mainstream and made it harder to identify certain traps. Scammers are now replicating websites, creating malicious browser extensions, hacking into public Wi-Fi networks, and impersonating tech support, all with the aim of either stealing your card details or tricking you into making payments for them. The entire setup behind credit card scams, or scams in general, has become more convincing in recent years. Fake websites are often surprisingly identical to the original, phishing emails don't have those easy-to-spot mistakes anymore, and malicious extensions and software quietly operate in the background without showing any signs of activity.

In 2025, there were over 503,000 cases of credit card fraud in the U.S., a 54% jump over the previous year, according to The Motley Fool. It highlights how these scams are increasing exponentially and underscores the importance of knowing how you can avoid them. Most scams follow predictable patterns, and once you learn to identify them, spotting other attempts becomes much simpler.