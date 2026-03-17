5 Useful Office Gadgets That Work With Your Chromebook's USB Ports

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With Google Chromebooks being an affordable way to access the internet and Google's suite of cloud-based productivity apps, they're increasingly popular devices for certain business uses. Considering there's a variety of Chromebooks that users say are actually worth the money, it's even better if you can further expand their capabilities by leveraging some small (but mighty) USB accessories.

From USB devices that can expand your Chromebook's connectivity options to USB-powered lights that brighten you up during conference calls, each product listed here is more than handy in an office setting. Though some may argue that it's smarter to buy a different computer over a cheap Chromebook, that advice isn't so helpful when you have no choice but to use a Chromebook, as is the case in some academic or enterprise settings. Fortunately, we're pretty good at spotting useful gadgets to go with any kind of machine — if you're an office worker who happens to use a Chromebook, we've found some tech that can complement your Chromebook for office use, whether at home or in the workplace.

Before buying any of these gadgets to enhance your Chromebook experience, be sure to note your specific Chromebook model to see if you need any USB adapters to use certain items. Along with each device on this list being inherently useful in some capacity, we also examined several customer reviews on Amazon to ensure these products are, in fact, worth the money.