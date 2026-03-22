5 Clever Uses For Your Old Xbox Kinect

For all the successes we've seen in the world of games, the industry has experienced its share of failures. The Xbox Kinect was arguably one of the biggest missteps in gaming history, mostly because Microsoft put so much energy behind the product and tried to force it on the gaming public.

The Kinect's games weren't that good, and the device's technology didn't live up to ts own hype. But like the consoles they were sold for, the Kinect never truly died. Inventive hackers have retrofitted the Kinect to work with devices and programs — and carry out purposes — the original designers at Microsoft never envisioned.

Sure, these ideas rely on the Kinect tech that was used to record movement and transcribe it into video games, but they're the only likely ways we would ever see a Kinect used anymore now that Microsoft has discontinued all Kinect production and support. You can use the Kinect to help develop games, keep an eye on your stuff, and even hunt for the supernatural. Assuming you believe in that sort of thing. Read on to learn about some of the most ingenious ways people are keeping the Xbox Kinect alive.