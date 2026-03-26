5 Cool TV Accessories You Can 3D Print

If you have a 3D printer at home, you're well aware of the potential it has for creating bespoke accessories, but you may not know just how useful it can be for your TV. The coolest part about the whole setup is that you can make your own versions of items you come across that you would otherwise not be willing to spend money on. And it's so much more rewarding to reproduce a similar experience by yourself, using a bit of filament and waiting a few hours for the printer to do its job.

Some projects can be surprisingly useful because they solve problems that we had simply learned to live with over time. 3D-printed TV accessories can help with losing your remote between the couch cushions or the tangled mess of cables that always seems to snowball when you have more than one device connected to the TV. In fact, annoyances like these are the perfect problems to solve with a 3D printer, since the solutions are usually small and simple to print.

The other good news is that there's a large community of people interested in these projects, so there are several STL models made specifically for TVs. Some are even completely free and you don't need to spend anything beyond the material and time to print them. And since these are small objects, the vast majority don't need supports when you print them, making them great 3D printing projects for beginners as well.