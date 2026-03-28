How Fast Can NASA's Artemis II's Spacecraft Orion Reach Space?

The next phase is where the power of the shuttle era kicks in. Four RS-25 engines, refurbished from the shuttle program, will push the spacecraft up to 17,500 mph, the minimum speed needed to maintain a stable orbit around Earth. ​This phase spans from the edge of space into orbit, nearly 100 miles above Earth. Most of the thrust is pushing it forward, not up.

As the crew enters microgravity just eight minutes into their 10-day journey, the RS-25 engines will shut down, and the crew will become weightless. The spacecraft will coast in orbit for about 24 hours, waiting for the precise moment when Orion's Orbital Maneuvering System Engine (OMS-E) fires the translunar injection (TLI) burn that sends Orion toward the moon.

​The crew will travel more than 230,000 miles to the moon, taking about three to four days to reach its orbit. The Artemis II mission doesn't call for landing. Instead, the crew will stay about 4,000 to 6,000 miles above the surface because NASA wants to test whether Orion can safely support a crew in deep space while also giving them an opportunity to practice navigation and control systems. Once it rounds the moon, Orion will head home, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego about ten days after liftoff.