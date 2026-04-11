5 Settings You Should Change On Your Samsung TV ASAP

Samsung is one of the most popular TV brands on the market, and there are plenty of models and sizes to choose from. Whether you're investing in a brand-new living room set or something on the smaller side for a bedroom or office, sticking with Samsung is a safe bet, and one that's likely to pay off with great picture quality.

Now, we completely understand the excitement of seeing your new TV unboxed and set up on a stand (or mounted to a wall) when you're just moments away from watching that 4K HDR demo you've got locked and loaded on YouTube. But we recommend slowing down a bit, because right now, you have the opportunity to make your first Samsung TV experience a "great" one, instead of just "good."

Before you fire up a movie or TV show, there are five settings you should change on your Samsung TV ASAP. For the most part, these are picture and sound customizations that will deliver a sharper, more detailed image once enabled or modified. We also have one major recommendation for how to update your smart TV software.