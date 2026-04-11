10 Walmart Gadgets Under $75 Users Say Are Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart is a reputable retail platform selling a huge variety of gadgets in different niches, including kitchen, sports, wearable gear, and more; Walmart even offers cheap computers. You can shop in stores or online, while being able to take advantage of various discounts and sales that pop up. While not every gadget is worth buying from the retailer, you can get some great deals.

Whether you're looking for devices to upgrade your smart home collection or you want a handy new kitchen appliance, we have sorted a list of 10 Walmart gadgets that customers say are worth buying. Our criteria for selecting these items included a budget-friendly price of $75 or less, and, more importantly, we only considered products that were highly recommended by users. For this element, the products must have a minimum average score of four stars and at least 500 product reviews.