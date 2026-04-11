10 Walmart Gadgets Under $75 Users Say Are Worth Buying
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Walmart is a reputable retail platform selling a huge variety of gadgets in different niches, including kitchen, sports, wearable gear, and more; Walmart even offers cheap computers. You can shop in stores or online, while being able to take advantage of various discounts and sales that pop up. While not every gadget is worth buying from the retailer, you can get some great deals.
Whether you're looking for devices to upgrade your smart home collection or you want a handy new kitchen appliance, we have sorted a list of 10 Walmart gadgets that customers say are worth buying. Our criteria for selecting these items included a budget-friendly price of $75 or less, and, more importantly, we only considered products that were highly recommended by users. For this element, the products must have a minimum average score of four stars and at least 500 product reviews.
Beautiful electric can opener
There are many reasons why hand-operated can openers aren't ideal for everyone, and this electric can opener from Beautiful is an affordable, easy-to-use alternative. Built with an easy one-touch operation, the stainless-steel blade, powered by a robust 70-watt motor, will efficiently cut the lid off tin cans in no time. It also has a bottle opener to remove caps from glass bottles and more. Along with these, you also get a knife sharpener added into the design to freshen up your blades.
Once the can's lid has been cut off, a magnetic holder keeps this sharp piece of metal in place, making it easy to throw away to avoid accidental harm. Plus, the no-tilt design allows the machine to work stably and prevents accidental spills of food inside the can, while the dedicated cord storage compartment gives you space to neatly tuck in the cord when the device is not in use. Rated at 4.5 stars from more than 6,500 customers, this useful can opener is available in eight colors, and its price starts at just $22.96.
Ninja Express Chop food processor
The Ninja Express Chop Food Processor will help simplify chopping vegetables or making purees. With its stainless-steel blades, the Ninja food processor can handle all types of foods, herbs, and spices to give you the desired consistency within a few seconds. It has a non-slip to prevent slippage during use, while the splash guard covers the opening of the container bowl to prevent the ingredients from splashing out. You can also use the splash guard as a lid to cover the ingredients in case you want to store some of it for later.
All you have to do is add the ingredients, attach the power pod, and push the button for quick pulsing. When it comes to clean up, the bowl, splash guard, and blades are dishwasher safe, so you can wash them with ease. The product has a rating of 4.7 stars on Walmart.com from over 5,000 customers who loved the fact the device's simple setup and cleaning. Overall, it is a nice food processor to have for $27.98 if you cook small portions of food on a regular basis.
Beautiful two-slice toaster with touch-activated display
This two-slice toaster from Beautiful will make for a great partner to enjoy some perfectly toasted bread items. There are three touch-activated presets for different types of bread — Bagels, Frozen, and Gluten-free (which has a higher density than regular bread). The backlit touchpad makes it easier to use in low-light conditions, for those early-morning or late-night snacks. Choose your desired mode and it will execute the right level of toasting for the particular bread type.
The two extra-wide toast slots adjust automatically to accommodate different thicknesses of bread and bagels. Plus, you can decide the intensity of toasting by choosing one of the seven levels (from light to dark) via the buttons on the machine. The 900-watt motor ensures even toasting on all sides. Once done, you can use the high-lift, die-cast lever to get the slices out of the toaster. All the crumbs and mess are collected in the removable crumb tray that you can slide out and clean after each use. This toaster has over 13,000 purchases on Walmart, with a rating of 4.5 stars. You can grab it for a price of $45.97.
Google Nest Thermostat E
The Google Nest Thermostat E is a sleek-looking device with a frosted display that will look aesthetically pleasing on any wall you wish to mount it. Rather than the ugly, push-button thermostats, the Nest features a magnetic angle sensor that allows you to control the device by twisting the outer ring. Of course, you can also connect the thermostat to the Nest app and control the device from your smartphone.
Instead of making temperature modifications every day, you can set schedules. For instance, schedule the temperature to move lower by a few degrees at the time you usually wake up so the house does not feel hot on summer days. Plus, switching the thermostat to Away mode via the app will help save energy by reducing unnecessary electricity consumption by air conditioners or heaters.
Furthermore, you can also keep an eye on the energy consumption in the Nest app via a detailed breakdown to better manage your monthly bills. The Google Nest Thermostat E, currently available at a discounted price of $59.99 (the original price being $87.95), has a solid 4.8-star rating from 3,908 buyers, making it an essential smart home gadget to own.
JLab Go Pods noise-canceling wireless earbuds
Grabbing the JLab Go Pods from Walmart will get you a set of affordable, noise-cancelling earbuds to listen to your music, podcasts, or movies on the go. The active noise cancellation (ANC) blocks out the noises from the outside world, but if you want to stay updated with the outside noise, go with the Aware mode. There's also a Movie mode that you can use when watching videos with high-quality audio.
The battery lasts around 30 hours when used without the ANC feature — with ANC on, you can expect about 24 hours of use. For those longer trips, a quick 10-minute charge can get you two hours of additional runtime. Additionally, you can adjust the EQ levels and the intensity of noise cancellation in the JLab app on your smartphone for a customized audio profile.
About the design, these earbuds possess an IP55+ rating, which means they are resistant against sweat and water splashes, thus ensuring longevity. Walmart customers loved the compact design and how well they fit into the ear. It has a total score of 4.5 stars from more than 4,000 customers. The JLab Go Pods earbuds are currently on sale for $20.99, down from the normal price of $29.99.
Pocket Juice Slim Pro portable power bank and charger
Charge your devices on the go with the Pocket Juice Slim Pro portable power bank. The ample 20,000mAh battery capacity can easily charge two devices at once using the pair of USB-A output ports, and the unit can be charged with either a micro-USB port or the USB Type-C port. For a price of $19.88, you also get a four-inch USB-A to micro-USB cable for charging the power bank.
The lightweight and compact design makes it easy to carry, while the durable scratch-resistant shell protects the device against scratches to maintain a neat outlook. Moreover, there are four LED light indicators to help you keep an eye on the current battery status of the power bank, so you know when a recharge is needed. You can use this versatile charger to juice up Android devices, iPhones, iPads, laptops, music players, and more – making it a handy travel gadget. It has earned 4.5 stars from 3,783 customers who commended the device for its value, compact size, and battery life.
WeariQ Bluetooth smart glasses
The WeariQ Bluetooth smart glasses are sunglasses that allow you to play your favorite music or take phone calls. Connected to your smartphone using Bluetooth, the speakers produce a crisp high-definition sound. Not only this, but you can also access the voice assistant using voice commands as well as answering calls on the go with just a simple touch. These smart glasses offer a battery life of 200 hours on standby and 10 hours with music playback.
Entertainment aside, these smart glasses were also designed with polarized lenses that also offer protection against the harmful effects of the UV rays while also minimizing glare for better visibility outdoors. The same lens also got anti-fog properties; consequently, you can have a smooth drive while keeping them on. The lightweight and ergonomic design further makes it comfortable to wear for prolonged periods, while the IPX4 rating makes the speakers resistant against sweat and water splashes.
The WeariQ Bluetooth smart glasses collected an average of 4.3 stars from 1,059 customers. A good majority of them liked the design and fit of these glasses and also appreciated the seamless connectivity and the one-touch operation for answering calls and controlling the music playback. Therefore, it helps clear doubts around the performance of this gadget, and it's a good buy at just $19.88.
Philips Smart LED light bulb
By switching to Philips Smart LED light bulbs, you can control the lighting in your house from the convenience of your smartphone. With just 8.8 watts of power consumption, the 60-watt bulbs can produce 800 lumens of maximum brightness to illuminate your house, although the brightness is adjustable. The interesting part is that it can use Wi-Fi to connect the bulbs to the smart voice assistants in your house, such as Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control the light's operation, brightness, and color modes with simple voice commands.
Moreover, download the Wiz app on your phone and get access to an array of features. For instance, you can select the warmth intensity on a scale from tunable white to daylight, or you can customize the lighting in a room with more than 16 million color options. Setting schedules is also possible through the app, allowing you to automatically have the lights come on every day at dusk, for example. The Philips Smart LEDs weren't on our list of the best smart light bulbs, but they come highly recommended by Walmart customers with an average of 4.4 stars from 759 buyers. You pick up a single bulb for $12.99 or buy them in a pair for $19.24.
Merkury Smart 1080p indoor camera
The Merkury Smart indoor camera lets you monitor the activities inside your house day or night, with 1080p HD video resolution and night vision feature. You can mount the camera on a wall or place it on a flat surface and adjust the angle using the flexible camera neck so you can keep an eye on the target area. It features a motion sensor that detects movements in the covered range and sends instant alerts to your phone using the Merkury Smart app.
Furthermore, you can set custom zones for critical areas, such as the main entrance door, hallways, and windows, to keep them under surveillance when you are away from the house. The camera is integrated with a mic and a speaker that allows two-way communication. This indoor camera works with smart home voice assistants and offers local video storage on a microSD card with a capacity of up to 128 GB. You can pick this smart camera up at Walmart for $37.88, where it has received positive user reviews averaging a 4.3-star rating from 4,246 purchasers.
Anker 33W two-port wall charger
Built with two ports — one USB-A and one USB-C — this Anker wall charger lets you juice up two devices at the same time, and it can achieve top charging speeds of up to 33 watts for quick and efficient charging. In addition, the pack comes with a six-foot-long USB-C to USB-C cable, so you don't have to make additional purchases.
The overall design is compact, so it does not block other outlets on the electrical socket, plus the foldable plugs make it easy to carry while traveling. Customers of this wall charger commended the sturdy design and the high-quality braided cord that can withstand wear and tear for a lasting performance. Based on user reviews, it also takes very little time to charge devices. Available for a price of $24.97 at Walmart, the Anker Wall Charger has a total score of 4.5 stars with 648 reviews.
Methodology
Walmart is a reliable place to buy gadgets for various types of use, which is why we focused on products sold at this retailer. All of the items on this list have a rating of at least four stars from a minimum of 500 customers, therefore backing up the performance and functionality of each gadget. Moreover, these are priced under $75, hence they won't go heavy on your pocket either. We also looked at what the customers had to say about these products in the comment section to verify whether the products meet the marketed claims.